Germany 0-1 Mexico: Lozano breaks German hearts in opening game of Group F

78,011 were in attendance as the holders took to the stage in Russia, however spectators didn't see what they had perhaps expected as Mexico earned a 1-0 win over Germany.

A Central American carnival inspired atmosphere adorned Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, as Mexico took on the World Champions in their opening games of Group F.

Lozano stuns the holders

The game started lively, with Germany controlling possession but Mexico providing the threat. The world champions were expected favourites going into the game, however the first half told a very different story.

Mexico started the game brightly, putting pressure on the world champions early on. Hirving Lozano found space in the box, but his shot was blocked by Jérôme Boateng. In the open fashion of the opening half, Germany responded quickly to Mexico’s threat, with Timo Werner going close at the other end, shooting just wide on the counter attack.

After an inspired start, the South Americans got their breakthrough in the 35th minute. Lozano finally broke the German defence after being played through by Javier Hernández. The Mexican displayed some silky footwork in the box, seeing off Mesut Özil to bury the ball beyond Manuel Neuer.

Again, Joachim Löw’s side came close to making an immediate come back, Toni Kroos’s free-kick rattled the cross bar to the relief of Mexico – allowing them to take their slim lead into the second half.

Mexico hold firm

Germany seemed to start the second half better, however the issues were still clear as Mexico continued to bomb forward on the counter attack.

Marvin Plattenhardt and Kimmich's involvement in attack left Germany exposed to the explosive pace of Mexico's transition in midfield.

Hernández was left playing two on one with Carlos Vela - to the relief of Boateng left stranded in defence - Hernández over played the square ball to his teammate.

Kimmich's efforts in attack almost proved to be a success, as he attempted a spectacular overhead kick from a lofted ball. The full-back's shot buried onto the top of the net, inches high of the top corner.

For Germany's second half dominance in attack, little came to show for their pressure on the Mexican goal, yet the nature of the first half continued, as Mexico thrived on the counter attack with a frequent imbalance in defence for Germany.

The Germans were inches away from securing a draw in the dying moments. A scramble in the box from Gomez left Guillermo Ochoa helpless with the goal there for the taking. After some confusion on the edge of the box, the ball ricocheted to the waiting boot of Julian Brandt, who struck a venomous volley agonisingly wide of the post.

It was a shock start for the holders who looked sluggish all over the pitch from the kick off. Mexico's electric first half dealt Germany their first opening game without a goal since 1978.

The world champions will be expected to bounce back against Sweden on the 23rd June in Sochi as they attempt to get a hold of Group F.