Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio thrilled with hard fought victory over current holders Germany

Group F kicked off on Sunday afternoon in this summer's World Cup, with Mexico coming up against current title holders and tipped to retain the trophy, Germany.

However, a very stern Mexico team were able to take advantage of their numerous chances throughout the game mid-way in the first-half as PSV starlet Hirving Lozano smashed the ball past Manuel Neuer at his near-post.

That leaves the Germans to play Sweden and South Korea, who encounter each other on Monday, whilst Mexico top the group after match day one.

"In all due respect in the first half we were the better team."

Mexican boss Juan Carlos Osorio had touched on the number of injuries his squad had to suffer in the build-up to the World Cup, focusing on the importance of his key man's inclusion in the starting line-up;

''We had drawn up a plan six months back, due to injuries we had to change some of our protagonists but we always thought of having two quick players on the wing," he explained. "We chose Herving Lozano, who is our fastest player, and we wanted to hurt them on the counter attack.''

The attacker netted four goals during qualification for Mexico, topping their tally charts in the run-up to this tournament, and was a consent menace against the Germans on the break.

Osorio, who was assistant at Manchester City, has displayed his delight at the country's unlikely feat over Germany which certainly sees them favourites to qualify from this group for the knockout stages, ''I am very satisfied with what we did. This is a great game, we are going to celebrate responsibly and prepare this for the next match," he said. "I want to dedicate this to all the Mexican fans who made the journey out here and everyone who supports us.''

''It is disappointing to have lost"

The winners of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil haven't lost the opening game of this major tournament since 1982, so therefore had every right to feel confident before kick-off; but were up against a 'brick wall-like' Mexican defence. Manager Joachim Löw has expressed his dejected view following the full-time whistle;

"Indeed it is disappointing to have lost the first match, that it is a situation we are not used to at all," he felt. "In many tournaments we have always won the first match but we have to accept this. There can be obstacles to overcome and in the next match we must be much better."

Mexico, having netted their winner in the first 45 minutes, were argubly the better team and Löw is the first to point this out, "In the first half we played very badly, we were not able to impose our usual way of playing, attacking and there were lots of counter attacks against us and we were very vulnerable.''

Die Mannschaft's line-up was particulary similar to the one that achieved glory four years ago and many will argue the lack of fresh faces in the squad may just one of the several reasons as to why Germany fell to defeat in their opener; ''Everybody is really unhappy and crestfallen but we have to put this behind us. Our team has experience of losses."

"We will not suffer that fate"

Germany are certainly not the first previous winner to lose an opening fixture of the World Cup, and subsequently not progress to the knockout stages. The 2010 competition saw Italy and France inevitably finish bottom of their groups.

Head coach Löw is adament his squad won't be heading home before the round of sixteen; "We will not suffer that fate, we will make it to the next round.''

As for Mexico, manager Osorio sees his men face Sweden in the final match of Group F, who are likely to provide the next toughest test for them; "Sweden will be a tough nut to crack, they have had great competitions in Europe, at World Cups and also left Italy out of the World Cup.''

"We will look to Sweden and see how far we can get," he countinued. "We competed at a very high level against a world champion."

The next piece of action from this group sees Germany entertain fellow European outfit Sweden on Saturday, and Mexico face South Korea.

