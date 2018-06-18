Belgium vs Panama Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 World Cup

Team news will come an hour before kick-off but in the meantime, if you want to join in with the World Cup debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow us @VAVEL.

On the other hand, Panama have struggled for form ahead of this World Cup. In their five most recent matches, the Central American side have won just once and have lost three. They have struggled to find the net, scoring just once in their five games whilst the defence has leaked goals. However, their defensive 5-4-1 formation is likely to make them a tricky side to break down.

Belgium come into this World Cup in red-hot form, they are unbeaten since their Euro 2016 quarter-final defeat. They were the first European side to book their place at this World Cup and their most recent display was a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Costa Rica with Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi finding the net.

The defence is equally strong with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Vincent Kompany providing the options at centre back. The defence can also be confident that even if they are beaten, they can rely on shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois to keep the goals out.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku will be the one expected to provide the goals, and he can expect to be well supported with creative talents such as Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard supporting him in the attack.

Whilst Panama may be a relative unknown, Belgium is the polar opposite. The European side is packed full of Premier League talent. Belgium will be hoping that this side of stars will finally gel together as a team, with their individuality having cost them in recent tournaments.

Despite being new to World Cup football, this is a Panama team with plenty of experience. Midfielder, Gabriel Gomez, has made 143 appearances for the national side and is Panama's most capped player in history. They have an experienced staff too, they are managed by Hernan Dario Gomez. He, whilst controversial, is one of just four managers to have guided three different teams to a World Cup.

It's going to be a historic, and surely emotional, moment for Panamanian football. This is their first appearance at a World Cup and their most notable achievement since they finished as runners-up in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013.

This is the opening game in Group G and there's plenty to keep a look out for from an England fan's perspective. Belgium are expected to be England's biggest challenge in this group and it will be intriguing to see how the shape up in today's game.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the second game of today's World Cup action as Belgium face Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. I'm Tom Simmonds and I'll be with you throughout this Group G game.