Iran vs Spain Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

As for Iran, you would have to say that their key player is still Sardar Azmoun. There was a lot of talk about the 23-year-old striker before the Morocco match, but he was largely frustrated throughout. He missed one golden chance in the first half which may have made the game more comfortable for his side. He has already racked up an impressive 23 goals for Iran since making his debut in 2014 and scored 11 goals in qualifying. He will want to get off the mark in this tournament as soon as he possibly can.

However, another player who really stood out against Portugal is Isco. The 26-year-old Real Madrid playmaker really dictated the tempo of the game throughout and looks as though he will be a key player for Spain moving forward. It is vital that Iran look to minimise Isco’s influence on the game if they are to come away with a result.

So who are the key players for both sides? Diego Costa is likely to start upfront again for Spain in this one following his performance against Portugal, meaning that Iago Aspas will have to settle for a place on the bench. The 29-year-old will be the main player to look out for and could cause Iran’s defence problems and potentially add to the two goals he picked up in the opening match.

As for Spain, they were held to a 3-3 draw by Portugal in undoubtedly the game of the tournament so far. It was not a bad performance from the 2010 winners, especially considering they sacked their manager, Julen Lopetegui, just two days before the match. They came up against an almost unplayable Cristiano Ronaldo as the Real Madrid forward scored a hat-trick and caused huge problems throughout. However, Diego Costa did find the back of the net twice which is a positive for Spain heading into the rest of the tournament.

What better place to start than discussing how these two sides fared in the first round of matches? Well, it was a highly successful opening game for Iran as they secured a late 1-0 victory over Morocco courtesy of an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz. This was a historic result for a number of reasons, including that it was Iran’s first win at the World Cup finals since 1998 and is only their second of all time, having competed in five to date. They will be delighted to be leading Group B at this stage.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s World Cup group stage match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena. The game gets underway at 7.00pm, but stick around until then because we’ll have plenty of build-up to keep you entertained.