Argentina vs Croatia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

At the World Cup though, history does not mean all too much – just ask Germany who fell to Mexico. Team news for tonight’s game will be released about an hour before kick-off so make sure you’re here and ready to go. Over to you, Ryan!

This game represents only the second time that the two countries have come together in a World Cup setting. The last time they clashed was in 1998 and it was Croatia who earned the upper-hand with a 1-0 win. Despite that, the records between the two is relatively even with a win, draw and loss apiece for both sides. The most recent clash was in 2014. Goals from Christian Ansaldi and Lionel Messi cancelled out Anas Sharbini’s early opener in a 2-1 win for Argentina.

Elsewhere, following their excellent result against Nigeria, Croatia could be set to back that up with another positive showing against Argentina. If they do, Zlatko Dalić's men could be set to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition for only the second time as an independent nation. The last time that the country did that was in 1998 when they reached the semi-finals.

Another tricky result for Jorge Sampaoli's men could put their qualification to the next round in jeopardy. That would be quite the shock considering the 2014 runners up have not failed to make it out of the group since the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Speaking of the Barcelona superstar, he will surely be hoping to do a little better than he did in matchday one. The 30-year-old had an extremely difficult time against Iceland, barely threatening the opposition goal. He also missed a penalty, spurning the chance for Argentina to start the tournament in the best possible way.

Another fascinating aspect of this clash is the sheer amount of world class stars that could potentially be on show. Croatia can boast the likes of Luka Modrić, Ivan Rakitić, Mateo Kovacić patrolling the midfield. Elsewhere, Argentina possess arguably the best player in the world in the form of a certain Mr. Lionel Messi.

The reason why we're all so intrigued by this group is that a result for either side could really open it up. Croatia currently sit top with three points following their 2-0 win over Nigeria, whilst Argentina are currently in the qualification spots but only managed to get a solitary point last time out against European minnows Iceland in their 1-1 stalemate.

We all hope you've been enjoying the World Cup, and of course, our coverage of the tournament so far. This game is another that promises much so be sure to stick with us with kick-off set for 7pm BST. We will be bringing you all of the build-up, goals, drama, reaction and analysis!

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. My name is Daniel Orme and I am the one tasked with taking you through all the vital information you need to know ahead of the game. I will then be handing you over to the fantastic Ryan White for all of the kick-by-kick coverage of the match itself.