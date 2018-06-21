France vs Peru Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

With both sides almost certain to be fired up, and still with a lot to play for, we should be in for a fiery, fierce and very lively game between two very attacking sides

Whilst Peru need the three points more, France will be determined to put in a better performance than they did last time out, both to practically guarantee their spot in the knockout stages of the competition, as well as make a statement to the world that they are one of the best teams in this competition, and are serious contenders that should be feared.

Last time out for Peru, it is clear that the main problem was sticking the ball in the back of the net, and this wasn’t helped by the poor start to the tournament from Jefferson Farfan, who lead the line from the off in their opener. Due to Farfan’s underwhelming display, there is a high chance that head-coach Ricardo Gareca could opt to deploy the nations all-time top goalscorer from the off, Paolo Guerrero, who was very impressive once coming off the bench against the Danes, and was very unfortunate not to snatch an equaliser.

Paul Pogba was named Man of the Match in their opener against Australia last Saturday, and will be hoping to keep up his good form to further boost his reputation, and show the world that he is worthy of the high level of hype around his name.

This game will be France starlet Antoine Griezmann’s first since signing a new deal with his club, Atlético Madrid, designating his future to the club until 2023 – leaving him free to concentrate on his nation free from speculation over his future, which will surely only benefit the Euro 2016 finalists.

Due to matchday one results, it goes without saying that Peru are the side most desperately in need of a victory, as if they do lose to Deschamps’ men, and Denmark beat Australia, their first World Cup campaign since 1982 will already be over. A victory for France would all but confirm their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

The Peruvians had the exact opposite problem to France, playing very well in their group opener against Denmark, however, somehow leaving the game with nothing, due to an inspired performance from Kasper Schmeichel, as well as a lot of bad luck.

France got off to a less than convincing start to this year’s World Cup, as they narrowly beat Australia thanks to a late freak own goal, as well as a dodgy penalty – a less than convincing display from Didier Deschamps so-called ‘golden generation.’

Les Bleus and La Blanquirroja have only ever faced off once before, in a friendly in 1982, and on that occasions it was the South-American’s that came out on top, winning the game 1-0.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Thursday 21st June, sees France face off with Peru in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This afternoon's game kicks off at 16:00 GMT. Until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from John Lupo and Josh Slinger. Make sure you stay following for updates.