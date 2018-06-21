Serbia vs Switzerland Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Predicted Switzerland starting XI: (5-4-1) Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Akanji, Schaer, Zuber, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Behrami, Dzemaili, Shaqiri; Seferovic

Predicted Serbia starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Stojkovic; Ivanovic, Tosic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Matic, Milivojevic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Ljajic; Mitrovic.

In terms of team news for both sides, both managers are unlikely to change much to their starting elevens for the game given how well both sets of players played in their opening games. It will therefore come down to how well either sides tactics work in the game and whoever shows more belief, will go onto win this very important game.

Switzerland's player to look out for during the game is Xherdan Shaqiri. The winger has all of the qualities to be a world beater on his day given how much talent he has but he fails to show it as often as he would like too. Shaqiri played well in the opening game and due to the fact that he will leave Stoke City this summer, he will want to impress any potential suitors how good he can be on the big stage.

For Serbia, even though they have many quality players, Sergej Milinković-Savić is one to keep an eye on given how many teams in the world that are on the lookout for the midfielder this summer. Even though he only has the five caps for his country to date, he showed his quality in the opening group game and he really should have had a couple of assists but for some poor finishing from his teammates.

Both sides have players to look out for in the game that could potentially help their side move a huge step closer to qualification for the knockout stage.

The Swiss, even though they didn't win, showed their defensive prowess in the game to hold onto a very good point that they earned and showed that they are up for the fight of making it out of a very tough group.

On the other hand, Switzerland come into this game after holding the favourites to win the World Cup, Brazil to a credible 1-1 draw with Steven Zuber heading home the equaliser after Philippe Coutinho gave the Brazilians an early lead.

The only real problem that the Serbians faced in their opening win was the fact that they missed so many chances with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović squandering big opportunities, when on another day they could have been punished.

Serbia, though, are in the best place given their 1-0 victory against Costa Rica last Sunday with Aleksandar Kolarov scoring a great free-kick to seal a very important free-kick.

This is a huge match in terms of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup as Group E qualification is hanging right in the balance after the first round of games last weekend.

