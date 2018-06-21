Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Brazil have won nine of their 10 previous internationals against Costa Rica, losing only in a friendly in March 1960.

This is the third meeting between Brazil and Costa Rica at the World Cup, with the former inflicting Costa Rica's first ever defeat on them at the tournament in 1990 (1-0), before a 5-2 victory in 2002.

Costa Rica's only previous World Cup victory against South American opposition came in the 2014 tournament (3-1 vs Uruguay). They'd lost their previous three games against South American sides before that.

Neymar is set to start for Brazil, despite not having the best game in the draw against Switzerland. He also limped out of training earlier in the week, but is set to start despite this.

Neymar was also a huge target for Switzerland, where he spent a large majority of the game on the floor, as every time he got it he was fouled by The Swiss.

He will be looking to bounce back for this and show why he is the most expensive player in the world at £250 million.

Costa Rica have no injury concerns going into the game and are likely to stick with the same side that lost to Serbia.

They may also try to sit back and hit Brazil on the counter, but this would not be a wise idea with a side of the quality of Brazil being their opponents.

Costa Rica will be relying of their experience players like captain Bryan Ruiz and Keylor Navas to name a couple to lead from the front and help pull off an upset.

This means that like Brazil they will be hoping to bounce back with a result against one of the favourites for the tournament if they are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Costa Rica like Brazil did not make the start they wanted to their World Cup campaign, after they were beaten 2-1 by Serbia in their opening game.

This would be a massive shock if they did especially considering the quality of the squad with the likes of Neymar, Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino to name just a few names.

They were left disappointed after taking the lead from Philippe Coutinho's stunning curled effort. However, a Stephen Zuber effort levelled proceedings and meant the Brazilian's were left with just a point rather than all three.

Brazil head into the game, looking to bounce back from their opening game draw against Switzerland.

Costa Rica head into their game against Brazil knowing that they need at least a point to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Good afternoon ladies and gents and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Brazil vs Costa Rica. I'm Adam Stenning and I'll be taking you through the game, with kick-off at 1PM UK time.