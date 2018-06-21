Julian Nagelsmann to join RB Leipzig in 2019

Julian Nagelsmann is to leave TSG 1899 Hoffenheim next summer to take over at Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

His present club announced on Thursday that the 30-year-old had exercised a clause to his contract, which was due to run until 2021, that will allow him to leave next year.

That was quickly followed by Leipzig confirming he would be taking over there, with a four-year contract running until 2023. They have made no further comment at this time.

Nagelsmann keen to give clarity over future

A statement from Hoffenheim confirmed that Nagelsmann had informed them of his decision on Wednesday. He said that “It was important for me to work out all the conditions early,” and that he “owed it” to the club “not to burden them with speculation and uncertainty about my future.”

He is hopeful that everyone can “concentrate on the tasks that matter” ahead of the coming season. “Everyone knows that I will go above and beyond for TSG to achieve our ambitious goals until my last minute at the club,” he concluded. He added that the club will announce “over the winter” how they will move forward after next season.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Dr. Peter Görlich added the club were “sad” about his decision, with Co-Managing Director Frank Briel saying that Nagelsmann had “played a big part in the story of our success.” He meanwhile said that they “look forward to a promising upcoming season.”

The “optimum solution” for Leipzig

Nagelsmann has been a revelation for Hoffenheim since taking over from Huub Stevens in 2016, saving them from relegation before leading them to two-consecutive top four finishes over the past couple of seasons. This attracted heavy interest from many clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, however with those clubs eventually looking elsewhere, Leipzig have made their move.

A brief statement from Leipzig confirmed that he would be taking their coaching post, vacated by Ralph Hasenhüttl last month, at the end of the current campaign. Their statement said that Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff saw his appointment as “the optimum solution.”

Leipzig will make no further comment in respect of Nagelsmann’s continued employment at Hoffenheim. A decision on who will lead the team for the coming season – with Rangnick himself appearing to be the most viable stop-gap option – will be made ahead of the start of pre-season.

