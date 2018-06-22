Germany vs Sweden Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018 (0-0)

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Olsen: Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen.

How will Sweden line up? They are not among the deepest of teams in this World Cup, so other than the necessary replacement centre half for Jansson. We might see a change up top, perhaps John Guidetti coming in for Ola Toivonen to give Sweden a little more pace, but Toivonen could work as a target man, as his six-foot-three frame gives him a better chance to win some aerial challenges against Germany's world class centre-backs.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Süle, Plattenhardt; Gündoğan, Kroos; Müller, Özil, Reus; Werner.

How will Germany line up? The loss has certainly given Low something to think about, and while a change in the tactics is unlikely, we might see some personnel change. Hummels is injured, Sami Khedira looked very slow and a poor decision-maker, and Julian Draxler also wasn't very efficient on the left. Those are the positions I would expect changes in.

The Swedish squad have suffered with a stomach illness as starting centre-back Pontus Jansson, and unused substitutes Filip Helander and Marcus Rohden will not fly to Sochi with the rest of the squad as they do not want to risk spreading the disease. Victor Lindelof has recovered from the stomach bug and is expected to replace Jansson.

The major headline out of the German camp is Joachim Löw essentially ruling out centre-back Mats Hummels out of the match. Hummels twisted his neck, probably due to a counter-attacking Mexican zooming past him, and Low has marked him as unlikely to start.





Fisht Stadium in Sochi is the second-ever stadium to host both a World Cup and the Olympic Games alongside the Stadio Olimpico in Turin. Fisht Stadium can host up to 44,000 and this will be the third of six matches played there at this World Cup. So far, the fans in Sochi have seen nine goals in two matches, so Germany and Sweden will have a lot to live up to.

Sweden's opening 1-0 win over South Korea was a bit of a snoozefest. The Koreans sat back and seemed to be looking for a draw from the start. That changed when captain Andreas Granqvist slotted home a penalty in the 65th minute. South Korea were unable to tie the game and Sweden were off to a victorious start. It will be fascinating to see whether Sweden sit back and hope for a draw or whether they will be inspired by Mexico's quick counter attacks. I'm afraid that the former is more likely as the pace of Chicharito or Hirving Lozano is lacking in the Swedish squad.

For those that have been resting under a comfortable boulder for the last few weeks, Germany lost their opener to Mexico 0-1 after a disappointing performance. Had Mexico, and especially Miguel Layn, been more clinical, Manuel Neuer could have shipped three or four, as Mexico kept getting into three-on-two counter-attacks.

Germany and Sweden have played each other 22 times since 1911, the last match being a crazy 5-3 win for Germany during the qualification for the last World Cup in 2014. The reverse ficture earlier in the campaign ended 4-4, but I'm a bit doubtful that we will see eight goals on Saturday, as both of the teams' opening games saw only one goal each.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Saturday, 23rd June 2018, sees Germany face off with Sweden in the 2018 World Cup. This evening's game kicks off at 19:00 GMT, closing out the day. Until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Jakub Bobro. Make sure you stay following.