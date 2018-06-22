Germany v Sweden Preview: 'Unhappy' Germany must bounce back against Sweden

Germany face an uphill battle after losing on their Group F opener to Mexico, the World Champions must beat Sweden on Saturday to be in with a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

Sweden won’t be easy opponents for Germany, as this World Cup is telling the tale of the underdog.

Sweden were victorious in their first game against South Korea, an Andreas Granqvist penalty being enough to give the Swedes three points.

The reigning world champions are undergoing a minor crisis following their 1-0 loss to Mexico last week, despite the score line being slim, the narrative of the game was a worrying sight for die Nationalmannschaft.

Germany are at risk of elimination, should they lose their second game and Mexico beat South Korea. It would be a great upset for Joachim Löw’s side, especially when taking into consideration their form in Rio just four years ago.

Team News

Löw has confirmed that Mats Hummels will be absent from the starting eleven after sustaining a neck injury in the previous game.

It has been speculated that Marco Reus is set to start for Germany.

For Sweden, Victor Lindelof is expected to take Pontus Jansson’s place in the starting eleven after he missed out on their opening game due to illness.

Head to Head

Sweden have only been victorious once over Germany (inc. West Germany), a win that was recorded in the 1958 World Cup.

The last time the two sides met was back in 2013, when Germany marked a 5-3 win over the Swedes, something they will be hoping to repeat.

Germany head coach, Löw, has admitted in the build up to the game that his squad has been ‘unhappy’ following their disastrous performance against Mexico.

“Everybody is really unhappy but we have to put this behind us.”

That’s exactly what Germany will have to do, as their hopes of retaining the World Cup falls to Saturday’s must win game.