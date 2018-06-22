South Korea vs Mexico Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Juan Carlos Osorio is simply looking to keep Mexico's momentum rolling on towards the round of 16 this afternoon and has a fully fit squad to choose from, while his opposite number Tae-yong has a decision to make as to who replaces injured full-back Park Joo-ho.

The 2002 semi-finalists' current star man Son Heung-min was largely a bystander during their defeat against the Swedes, and if they are to stand a chance of earning all three points at the Rostov Arena this afternoon their supply to the Tottenham forward must improve.

Mexico's goalscorer Lozano is the man fans should keep an eye on throughout today's game as he looks to continue to impress on the world stage after a highly impressive World Cup debut against Germany.

While Mexico's opener thrilled fans for all the right reasons, South Korea's opening defeat was a rather dull affair - but with Shin Tae-yong's men needing a victory to realistically keep their hopes of progressing alive, a repeat of those defensive tactics seems unlikely.

The pair last met in the World Cup at France '98, where Mexico ran out 3-1 winners despite going behind with Ha Seok-ju sent off just one minute after putting South Korea ahead.

The Taegeuk Warriors meanwhile fell to defeat by the same scoreline against Sweden, becoming one of many victims of VAR with their opponents awarded a penalty thanks to the review system - which captain Andreas Granqvist calmly slotted away to leave South Korea on no points heading into their second game of the tournament.

El Tri sprung one of the major surprises of the tournament so far as they ran out 1-0 winners over World Cup holders Germany last Sunday thanks to Hirving Lozano's 35th minute strike, putting them level with Sweden at the summit of Group F with a win this afternoon potentially enough to secure qualification - should the Swedes record a shock victory over Germany.

Good afternoon and welcome to your second World Cup fix of the day! I'm Jack McGraghan and I'll be bringing you the action from the Group F clash between South Korea and Mexico, with both nations desperate for points for very different reasons.