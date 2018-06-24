Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Live Stream Score Commentary In 2018 World Cup

Team news will come an hour before kick-off but in the meantime make sure you follow us @VAVEL to keep up with all the comings and goings of the 2018 World Cup.

One to watch: Fahad Al-Muwallad is one of Saudi Arabia's brightest stars. While not having many chances in Spain with Levante, the young winger has looked promising in the striker role for Saudi Arabia so far in the tournament. The only issue is he doesn't see much of the ball, and hasn't been given many opportunities or chances to capitalize on. Saudi Arabia will look to get the most out of him in this consolation matchup.

One to watch: Mohammed Salah remains the main man for Egypt. He really struggled last time out against Russia, seeing very little of the ball in the first half as he was effectively shut down. He did well to earn a late penalty and convert, but the Liverpool man will need to do better and influence the game is Egypt want to go home with their first World Cup victory.

Saudi Arabia's last World cup victory came in 1994 when they advanced to the knockout rounds, but the stakes may be higher for the Egyptians in this matchup, as they have never won a game at the World Cup.

Neither side looked terrible against Uruguay, the supposed favorites of the group, and performed above expectations. Both the Egypt and Saudi Arabia defense looked strong and resolute against a lineup featuring Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Defense won't be a concern in this matchup. It will be the side that can get going offensively that will take home the points.

The Pharaohs were able to score against Russia through a Mohamed Salah penalty, but they were ultimately swept aside by the hosts pressure and quality in their 3-1 loss than eliminated them from the tournament. It was also only the third multi-goal deficit loss under Hector Cuper

Saudi Arabia has been one of the weaker sides this tournament, struggling to get a single goal so far. Juan Antonio Pizzi's men have plenty to be proud of in their matchup against Uruguay that saw them the better side in possession, but will have to figure out how to build on the positives and turn them into goals.

Both sides come in to this matchup without a victory and will be looking to make some World Cup memories on their way out the door. Both Egypt and Saudi Arabia narrowly fell to Uruguay and suffered massive defeats to the hosts Russia, but this game offers the opportunity for either side to go home with their heads held high.

Good evening everyone and welcome to our coverage of today's Group A finale. Saudi Arabia take on Egypt in a battle of two winless sides. I'm Maxwell Hogg with VAVEL UK and we'll be taking you through the events with minute-by-minute commentary. We’ll have all the latest updates and team news an hour prior to kick off, so follow our updates throughout.