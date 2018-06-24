Mane: Senegal allowed Japan back into the game

Senegal skipper Sadio Mane confessed his disappointment after his side twice surrendered the lead in their 2-2 draw with Japan.

Mane bundled home the opener, his first goal of the tournament, before Takashi Inui curled in an equaliser ten minutes before the break.

Moussa Wague then smashed the Senegalese back in front, only for Keisuke Honda to secure a point for Japan seven minutes later.

Speaking to the press after the game, Mane admitted it felt as if The Lions of Teranga had rather thrown away the three points.

"Frankly, we're a bit disappointed, and that's normal because there was a way for us to win this match," the Liverpool man said.

"I felt we started the game well but then we let them back into it.

"But we can't underestimate the Japanese team - they created quite a lot of opportunities and scored twice."

Onto the next one

Despite the setback, victory against Colombia in their final group game would be enough to send Senegal into the Round of 16, where Belgium or England will await.

And Mane has already set his sights on Thursday's all-important clash.

"Now we have a decisive match next week and we are going to prepare really well in order to qualify - that's the only thing left for us to do," he said.

Senegal and Japan are currently tied on four points at the top of Group H, Colombia third after dispatching Poland 3-0 later on in the day.