Uruguay vs Russia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Both Uruguay and Russia are likely to face a tough game in the last 16, as they’ll play first or second from Group B, which look likely to be Portugal and Spain. Those two are level on points and goal difference heading into their final game later this evening, but Spain are tipped by the bookmakers to finish top as they face fourth placed Morocco whilst Portugal come up against third placed Iran. Topping this group therefore seems to be the better option for Uruguay or Russia. Given the goal difference that Russia hold, it’d take Uruguay claiming all three points this evening for the hosts to be dislodged from top spot.

Uruguay’s victories have been much less impressive than Russia’s, in all honesty. Egypt held them until the 90th minute in their opener, where Jose Giminez powered in a stoppage time header. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were licking their lips at facing a wounded Saudi Arabia side after they’d been dispatched by Russia, but Suarez was the only one to get on the scoresheet in a 1-0 win.

This Russia side have exceeded all expectations after being dubbed the worst team in the country’s history, scoring eight goals and conceding just once in their first two games. A 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Robbie Williams producing banger after banger, got their tournament off to the best possible start. After that, qualification was within their grasp against an Egypt side featuring a half-fit Mohamed Salah, whose penalty wasn’t enough to stop a Russian win, the hosts triumphing 3-1 to book their spot in the last 16 stage.

With each side having won two from two, both have already assured their place in the last 16, meaning today is all about deciding who tops the group and who comes in second.

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of this afternoon’s World Cup clash between Uruguay and Russia! We’re shifting towards the business end of the tournament as Matchday 3 begins, groups winding to a close as we start to fill out our last 16 line-up. Kick-off in this Group A fixture is set for 3PM UK time, but stick with us – Oliver Emmerson and John Lupo – until then as we build up to the match and get that all important team news.