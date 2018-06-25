Denmark vs France Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

That's all your pre-match build-up for now, but join us around an hour before kick-off for the confirmed starting line-ups and to see whether Denmark can upset the French once again.

Of course, there will be no repeat of a French exit in the group stages but Denmark will look to take inspiration from that win 16 years ago as the two nations clash to determine top spot at the Luzhniki Stadium.

This game will be a repeat of the 2002 group stage fixture which saw Denmark so famously knock out holders France at the first hurdle. Goals from Dennis Rommedahl and Jon Dahl Tomasson sealed a 2-0 win as the French became the first holders of the World Cup since Brazil in 1966 to be knocked out in the groups.

Looking to exploit that will be Christian Eriksen who scored a brilliant goal in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Australia in their second game of the group stages. He is the Danes main man and has an incredible 17 goals in his last 22 games for his country. They will, however, be without the player who scored in their 1-0 win over Peru, Yussuf Poulsen, who is missing through suspension. The Danes are a well-drilled team, though, who have looked comfortable in defence throughout the tournament so far with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen among their ranks.

The French sit on six points in group C but they have arguably their toughest test to come when they take on Denmark. Didier Deschamps arguably didn't get his tactics right against Australia but they did look a better side when Olivier Giroud started for the first time in the tournament during their win over Peru. His link-up play in attack with Griezmann is a key part of the way France play and that was evident in their last game. But it is in defence that France look the most vulnerable with a particularly young back line.

Denmark's place in the knock-out phase isn't confirmed yet but all they need is a point or they have to hope that Australia lose to Peru to progress. If Australia win and the Danes lose, the Socceroos would have to better the latter's goal difference to pip them to second place. A Denmark win, however, would see them top the group.

France come into this game already through to the last 16 but without really looking altogether that convincing. Their World Cup campaign started with a late 2-1 victory over Australia thanks for a penalty from Antoine Griezmann and a deflected Paul Pogba strike. They then just about go over the line against a spirited Peruvian side thanks to Kylian Mbappe. They need just a point to confirm top spot in group C.

