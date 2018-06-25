Iceland vs Croatia Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 World Cup

All of the team news will be released an hour before the match, so make sure you stick around until then. Otherwise, that's me done here! Enjoy the match, and over to you, David!

Meanwhile, Iceland could potentially sweat over the fitness over defender Ragnar Sigurðsson after he suffered a head injury.

This time though, there could be a completely different outlook to the Croatia team. Boss Dalić has already suggested that there could be plenty of changes to the team considering that they have already booked their place in the last-16. Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rabic all have yellow cards so could be left out to avoid suspension for the knockout stages, whilst Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren are also expected to be rested.

It would be fair to say that Iceland would love a repeat of the last time these two teams came together. Clashing in a friendly in 2017, Iceland managed to win 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Hörður Magnusson. Throughout history though, Croatia have the far better record having claimed four victories and a draw in the five previous matches between the two.

Speaking of dark horses, Iceland simply have not managed to repeat their heroics of the European Championships in 2016. The minnows have only managed to claim one point so far, in a highly-credible 1-1 draw with Argentina but fell to a poor defeat to Nigeria last time. Despite their total, they could still qualify for the knockouts in what is their first-ever World Cup.

It appears to a few that Croatia's achievements in Russia have been barely spoken about considering the troubles of a certain Mr. Lionel Messi elsewhere in the group, but they have to be praised. Having reached the knockout stages, they become only the second Croatian team to do that since the country became an independent nation. Now, if they could emulate the team of 1998, who reached the semi-finals, there would surely be parties in the streets from Zagreb to Dubrovnik.

Elsewhere, Croatia can afford to relax from now on having all-but sewn up top-spot in the group. Zlatko Dalić's men have collected maximum points from their opening two games in Russia. They beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first match before they swept Argentina aside 3-0 last time out as they secured their position in the last-16.

Now then, this game really is crucial for Iceland. Having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria last time out (thank you, Ahmed Musa), Heimir Hallgrímsson men sit third in Group D with only one point. They HAVE to win this game and pray that Nigeria fail to beat Argentina to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

