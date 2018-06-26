Nigeria vs Argentina Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 World Cup

They were then pegged back by Musa's second of the afternoon before a late Marcos Rojo goal snatched the points for the South American side.

Lionel Messi found the net twice for his nation before being matched by the all too dangerous Musa. Messi showcased the genius which cemented him as the Golden Ball winner for that tournament with a first-half free-kick to give Argentina their second lead of the afternoon that left Nigerian 'keeper Vincent Enyeama running across his goal line to no avail.

They met in a group game in the 2002 edition of the tournament, with a Gabriel Batistuta goal giving La Albiceleste the three points. They met again in 2010. Gabriel Heinze scored the only goal for the Argentine's before the two side met again in a burn burning encounter in the 2014 World Cup.

These two sides seemingly meet at every World Cup and especially in the group stages.

Salisu Yusuf could name an unchanged Nigeria side but will have to assess the fitness of full-back Bryan Idowu after he was substituted at half-time in the win over Iceland.

For Nigeria, the defeat to Croatia may have been expected but the victory over Iceland was certainly a welcome one. Ahmed Musa's brilliant brace showed just how the Iceland back line could be exploited but it will also provide a warning for Argentina on just how lethal the Super Eagles can be on the break.

After his disastrous clanger set Argentina on their way to defeat, it looks like Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero will be dropped and replaced by 31-year-old Franco Armani. The River Plate 'keeper has impressed for Las Gallinas and there had been plenty of shouts for him to begin the gloves from the start of the tournament after first-choice 'keeper Sergio Romero was ruled out through injury.

Wholesale changes could be expected as Sampaoli plays one last desperate roll of the dice to spark some life into his side. Angel Di Maria should be recalled to the starting line-up whilst Gonzalo Higuain looks set to be preferred to Sergio Aguero up-front. There are also suggestions that Ever Banega and Giovani Lo Celso could be the men to flank Mascherano in the heart of midfield.

There has been talk of mutiny in Jorge Sampaoli's squad but veteran midfielder Javier Mascherano rubbished that talk in the pre-match press conference. There should be changes from the defeat to Croatia but just how many, well, that's up for debate.

Well, where do you start? This tournament certainly hasn't gone how Argentina expected it to and find themselves on the brink of elimination rather than progress. A frustrating opening game draw with Iceland was followed by a shambolic defeat to Croatia and now one of the pre-tournament favourites are staring down a trip home rather than an extended stay in Russia.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary for the World Cup. Today sees Argentina face off against Nigeria at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. This evening's game kicks off at 19:00 GMT.