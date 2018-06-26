Australia 0-2 Peru: Peruvians seal Socceroos fate as both sides exit the World Cup

With Peru already out of the running to progress to the knock-out stages, it was only Australia in this tie that could potentially overtake Denmark in Group C.

The Socceroos needed a favour from elsewhere, as they needed hapless France to win and then for themselves to defeat the Peruvians by the respective goal difference.

However, that wasn't to be the case for Bert van Marwijk's side as they crashed out and ultimately finished bottom of Group C.

Peru, who hadn't scored a single goal in this World Cup prior to facing off against the Socceroos, netted twice to overtake the Aussie's and finish third in the group.

Goals from either side of half-time through forwards Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero sent the mass flock of red and white supporters into incredible noise as they finally got to witness a World Cup victory.

Andre Carrillo wonder strike

Just inside the first 18 minutes, the Peruvian fans were sent into delirium as they encountered their nation's first goal at this World Cup as Carillo netted a stunning volley from just inside the Australian box.

Australia couldn't deal with a long pass played over the top to Guerrero who brought the ball down exquisitely.

The Peru captain then got his head up and lofted the ball towards the on-rushing Carrillo on the right-hand-side of the box and the Benfica winger smashed a volley back across goal into the far bottom corner.

Captain fantastic

Australia's misery was compiled and World Cup fate sealed in the second-half as Guerrero finally grabbed his first goal of the tournament.

The ball dropped in the penalty area and Peru's captain Guerrero swivelled and scooped the ball into the far corne, with a slight deflection helping it on its way.

It was a classic striker's goal and Guerrero proved he didn't care whatsoever with a kiss of the badge as he celebrated his first ever World Cup goal.

The 34-year-old was only allowed to take part in this World Cup after pre-tournament his drugs ban was overturned only a couple of weeks ago. This only happened through the group's captain's signing an appeal.

Veteran and youngster

The Socceroos made two substitutions but it really wasn't to be their day.

France and Denmark ended in a draw so in theory, the result didn't matter, but in falling behind to Peru, the Aussie's weren't to know that.

They made two substitutions during the middle of the second-half and firstly it was veteran Tim Cahill who was given his chance.

The 38-year-old is double the age of next Australian substitution.

Daniel Arzani who appeared to be ever so technically gifted, if his performance in the meeting with Denmark was anything to go by, joined the fray just five minutes later.

It represented a bit of history in the World Cup with the Socceroos having someone of twice the age of another player on the pitch, unfortunately, the goal-poaching of the elder or the trickiness of the younger helped the scoreline.

Yet, history will only show that the Socceroos headed home in the Group Stages despite being ever so close to progressing.