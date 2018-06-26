Serbia vs Brazil Preview: Brazil have the chance to clinch top spot whilst Serbia fight for a last-16 place

Going into the last game of Group E, there is still everything to play for Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland with only one point separating the three sides.

Brazil currently sit top of the table, narrowly edging Switzerland on goal difference following their 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in their last fixture.

However, Serbia lie in third place following their last-gasp defeat to Switzerland last time out and can still qualify, however unlikely.

It is certain to be a night full of drama with so much on the line for all three sides.

How can both sides progress?

For Brazil, a win would guarantee them a place in the knockout stages. However, it would not guarantee them the top spot with Switzerland breathing down their necks.

As for Serbia, only a win will do.

A win for Serbia would guarantee them a place in the final 16 regardless of the result in the Switzerland game.

Last time out

Serbia tasted a devastatingly late defeat against Switzerland as Xherdan Shaqiri slotted home a last-minute winner.

The result came after Serbia were denied what seemed a certain penalty after Aleksandar Mitrovic was wrestled to the ground in the box by two Swiss defenders.

However, there is no time for Mladen Krstajić's side to dwell on the result as they face a game to save their place in the 2018 World Cup.

Unlike Serbia, Brazil tasted last minute euphoria as two late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar snatched all three points from Costa Rica.

Brazil are yet to show a performance which would back many people's predictions for them to win the tournament. Whilst they're yet to taste defeat from their past two games, they're yet to win in the true Seleção fashion that has come to be expected from them.

Apart from the first 20 minutes of their first game against Switzerland, Tite's men have failed to impress in Russia.

Team news

Serbia are not suffering from any injury issues and are therefore expected to remain unchanged from the side which tasted late defeat to Switzerland.

However, there are six Serbia players currently on yellow cards meaning they will not want to pick up any more in the hope they progress to the final 16.

Much like Serbia, Brazil are expected to field an unchanged side to the one which beat Costa Rica on Saturday.

Danilo will remain sidelined with a thigh strain and Douglas Costa is suffering from a hamstring injury.

Brazil: Alisson, Fagner, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Serbia: Stojkovic, Ivanovic, Kolarov, Tosic, Milenkovic, Matic, Milivojevic, Milenkovic-Savic, Tadic, Ljajic, Mitrovic

Stats