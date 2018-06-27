Mexico vs Sweden Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Anyway, that's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us an hour before kick off for the confirmed starting XI's in Yekaterinburg.

The two nations haven't met since an international friendly in 2009 where Sweden were victorious by a goal to nil. The pair have meanwhile met just once in competitive football which was at the 1958 World Cup, coincidentally hosted by Sweden. The Scandinavian side won 3-0 on that day and Mexico have only beaten them twice in nine meetings.

Sweden have shown their usual toughness and aggressive nature in their opening two games but with a lack of 'stars' as such, have struggled. There is, of course, no Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Emil Forsberg has only shown glimpses of what he can do. It took a penalty from captain Andreas Granqvist to overcome South Korea and they almost held Germany. Ola Toivonen scored a brilliant goal past Manuel Neuer to put the Swede's in front. However, Marcus Reus' goal just after half time and then Toni Kroos' late free-kick saw them lose 2-1.

Out of each country in the group, it is Mexico who will be most deserving of a place in the next round. Their win against Germany was remarkable, as Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Their win against South Korea was a little easier. Carlos Vela's penalty and Javier Hernandez's 50th for his country put the Mexican's two goals ahead before Son Heung Min's late strike. El Tri have been mightily impressive in their opening two games and will be keen to show that again against the Swedes.

Calculators at the ready then, we may well need them during the game with every nation in the group having a possibility of reaching the last 16.

Sweden meanwhile need to better Germany's result in order to go through after losing in heartbreaking fashion to the German's at the weekend. If both teams draw then it will be the latter who go through as a result of beating them earlier in the competition. South Korea can qualify if they beat Germany, Sweden lose and finish with a better goal difference than the pair.

Lets first take a look at the group permutations going into the final round of group F fixtures. Mexico currently sit top of the group after that incredible win over Germany and victory over South Korea. They are close to qualifying and a point would confirm top spot and their passage safely into the last 16, as would a Germany defeat.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Mexico vs Sweden at the 2018 World Cup. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 3pm BST. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.