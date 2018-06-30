Uruguay vs Portugal Live Blog Stream Score in World Cup 2018

Possible Portugal Starting XI: (4-4-2): Patricio; Soares, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Quaresma, Moutinho, Carvalho, Mario; Ronaldo, A.Silva

Possible Uruguay Starting XI: (4-1-2-1-2): Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Torreira; Nandez, Vecino: Bentancur: Cavani, Suarez.

Since these two nations haven't faced each other for the past 46 years, the rivalry element will be supplemented through their clubs in La Liga. For Portugal, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe will battle it out against Barcelona's Luis Suarez and the centre-half duo of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid. There will be no love lost between these players just because they are wearing different kits, and we can certainly expect it to get ugly.

The match has been already dubbed the "Battle of the Black Sea", due to the expected physical nature of the match. Despite getting only one yellow card, Uruguay have a reputation as a rough side due to their hard tackling and tough defending from their last two World Cups. Portugal's physical threat comes from Pepe, who can definitely be frustrated into performing some ugly acts.

Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi is hosting this clash. It will be the second-to-last match played there in this World Cup, the last one being a quarterfinal between Colombia or England against Sweden or Switzerland. The 44,000-seater will continue to be used after the World Cup. Second-division side FC Dynamo Saint Petersburg will move the club to Sochi to fill this void, bringing back club football for the first time since 2013.

Portugal's tournament has been a much more erratic side so far, beginning with a stunning 3-3 draw with Spain, a World Cup classic. Fernando Santos' men then went on to eliminate Morocco after a difficult 1-0 win. Iran almost eliminated Portugal in their final match. They tied the game up with a penalty in added time, but also had a 1-on-1 in the 95th minute, which they squandered.

Oscar Tabarez's side came under some criticism for being bland and weaker than expected after their two matches, getting only 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Those were two very different matches, where Uruguay struggled to break down Egypt until the very end, and were satisfied with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia after scoring in the first half.

Uruguay and Portugal have faced off twice before. Jose Torres bagged a hattrick in a 3-0 win by Portugal in a friendly before the 1966 World Cup. The second time was the Independence mini-tournament in Brazil to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Brazilian Declaration of Independence, with the two sides drawing 1-1. The legendary 1965 Ballon d'Or winner Eusebio started both matches.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Saturday, 30th June 2018, sees Uruguay face off with Portugal in the 2018 World Cup. This evening's game kicks off at 19:00 BST, the first knockout game of the tournament. Until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Jakub Bobro. Make sure you stay following.