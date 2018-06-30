Spain vs Russia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

What happened the last time these two sides met? Well, these two sides only met a couple of months ago in November 2017 in an entertaining 3-3 draw. Jordi Alba gave Spain the lead after just nine minutes before a penalty from Sergio Ramos doubled their advantage. However, Fyodor Smolov did pull one back just before half-time for Russia. The hosts managed to get themselves level just six minutes into the second half through Aleksey Miranchuk but Ramos converted his second penalty of the match to put his side back in front. Spain were again unable to hold onto their lead though, as Smolov scored his second of the match to ensure his side picked up a shock result.

As for Russia, you would have to say that their key player is still Golovin. There are reportedly a number of clubs across Europe interested in signing the 22-year-old CSKA Moscow winger this summer, including Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea, and it is clear to see why. He was instrumental for Russia in their opening two matches and has the ability to both find the back of the net himself and create plenty of chances for his teammates. He should be fresh and raring to go after being rested in Russia’s previous match so he is certainly one for Spain to watch out for and be aware of.

So who are the key players for both sides? There is no doubt that the key player for Spain so far in this tournament has been 26-year-old Real Madrid playmaker Isco. He has been dictating play for the 2010 champions and this is backed up by his statistics, as he has created nine chances in the tournament so far. He is yet to register an assist which is surprising considering the amount of chances he has created for his teammates. He has arguably been one of the standout players in Russia so far.

With their passage through to the knockout stages already secured, the likes of Golovin were rested for Russia’s final group game against Uruguay. However, their performance was still very disappointing. Luis Suárez gave Uruguay the lead after just 10 minutes before an own-goal from Cheryshev doubled their advantage. Igor Smolnikov was sent off for Russia shortly before half-time which ultimately made it an impossible task for his side. Edinson Cavani rounded things off at the end of the game to secure a 3-0 victory for his country and subsequently forced Russia to settle for second place in group A.

As for Russia, they have surprised many people with their performances at this tournament so far. They have clearly got confidence from the fact that they are the host country as this shone through in their opening two matches. They were able to comfortably beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening match, courtesy of goals from Yury Gazinsky, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin and a brace from Denis Cheryshev. 27-year-old Cheryshev established himself as an unlikely contender for the Golden Boot award as he scored again in Russia’s 3-1 win over Egypt in their following game.

They were able to back this good performance up with three points in their following game. It was a different challenge for Fernando Hierro's side as they came up against a very well-organised and efficient Iran side. However, this was a test that Spain were able to pass, courtesy of a deflected strike from Costa in the second half. Spain did have work to do in their final game against Morocco to secure their passage through to the knockout stages, and they were able to get the job done. Goals from Isco and Iago Aspas secured a 2-2 draw which was ultimately enough to see them through.

What better place to start than discussing how these two sides fared in the group stage? Well, Spain’s World Cup campaign began with a scintillating 3-3 draw against Portugal which arguably remains the game of the tournament to date. Spain would have thought they had secured all three points when Nacho’s sublime volley gave them the lead in the second half following a brace from Diego Costa. However, a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, including a perfect free-kick in the latter stages, meant that they were forced to settle for a point. They were still able to take a lot of positives from their performance, even though they did not get the result they wanted.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s World Cup last 16 match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The game gets underway at 3.00pm, but stick around until then because we’ll have plenty of build-up to keep you entertained.