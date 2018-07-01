Brazil vs Mexico Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

That's what the managers had to say. Stay with us from around an hour before kick-off for confirmed team line-ups.

Most of the talk about Brazil's chances come down to whether Neymar performs. In Tite's pre-match press conference he said: "He played a lot, too much [at PSG]. That's the price he paid but he has resumed his maximum level of performance."

Mexico have never been beyond the last 16 of a World Cup outside of their own country, and have exited this stage at each of the last six tournaments. Speaking about consistently getting knocked out in the last 16 Osorio told reporters: "We don't talk about the players with that respect. We knew there was a strong possibility to play against Brazil. Hopefully, we give a good account of ourselves as we face the best team in the world"

For the first time in Juan Carlos Osorio's tenure as Mexico boss (51 games) he named an unchanged side against Sweden but there will be at least one forced change when they take on Brazil. Hector Moreno will sit out through suspension with Hugo Ayala, who started against Germany and has since been replaced by Edson Alvarez, due to come back into the team.

Brazil look set to be without Marcelo who went off injured against Serbia, and the man who replaced the Real Madrid left back in that game, Filipe Luis is likely to start. There is uncertainty over whether Danilo will play in the opposite full back position. He has recovered from a thigh problem but Fagner may be preferred. Tite could also be without Douglas Costa.

Hirving Lozano has been El Tri's shining light so far at this World Cup. He scored a terrific goal against the World Champions and has been tenacious in attack. They'll need him and the likes of Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela to be in form if they are to have any chance of beating Brazil.

Mexico started their campaign with that magnificent 1-0 win over Germany before seeing off the challenge of South Korea to win 2-1. They have been an incredibly exciting team to watch in Russia, but they did come undone against Sweden, suffering a 3-0 defeat. It's tough to predict which Mexico side will turn up, and they have the capability to self-destruct. Their fans will be hoping the side that beat Germany will turn up on Monday afternoon.

Brazil made life difficult for themselves against Switzerland in their opening game of this World Cup, drawing just 1-1, before scoring late on to beat Costa Rica in their second match. However, they made light work of Serbia to secure qualification into the knock-out stages thanks to a 2-0 win. Neymar has yet to really get going in this tournament but it's surely only a matter of time before he gets into full flow. Philippe Coutinho has instead been their key man so far. He has two goals and one assist.

With Germany exiting the tournament, Brazil are arguably the favourites now to win the World Cup. They haven't hit top gear yet, but they seem to be building up ahead of steam at the right time. Mexico have been impressive though, despite suffering defeat to Sweden. They have already beaten Germany in this tournament so who's to say they can't claim another scalp?

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Brazil vs Mexico at the 2018 World Cup. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 3pm BST.