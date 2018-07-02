Sweden vs Switzerland Preview: Sweden set sights on quarter-final against suspension stricken Swiss defence

Sweden and Switzerland will meet for the first time in a major tournament on Tuesday at the Krestovsky Stadium, in a last-16 clash

Vladimir Petkovic's side has increased their FIFA World ranking place to number six in the world on the back of a 25-game spell with just one defeat.

Both teams will relish the opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals where they will meet the winner of the tie between England and Colombia that kicks off later in the day.

Road to the last 16

Switzerland enjoyed a fairly comfortable journey to the last-16 of the competition.

Opening Group E with a well earned draw with Brazil, the Swiss gave themselves the best possible start by taking an unexpected point away from a lot of people's favourites to win the tournament.

Followed by an action-packed 2-1 victory over Serbia, a with just seconds remaining in the game Xherdan Shaqiri snatched a stoppage-time winner to put his side in touching distance of the knockout stages.

Despite drawing in their final game against Costa Rica, the Swiss were safely through following Brazil's comfortable victory over Serbia.

As for Sweden, they too enjoyed the group stages as they topped Group F on the final day.

Janne Andersson's men kicked off the group stages with a 1-0 victory over South Korea. Andreas Granqvist's penalty was the only deciding factor between the two sides on the day.

With the chance to qualify to the knockouts against Germany, Sweden blew the opportunity after a last-gasp goal from Toni Kroos gave the Germans all three points.

However, Sweden secured the top spot on the final day of the group stages with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Mexico - thanks to goals from Granqvist, an Edson Alvarez own goal and a second-half opener from Ludwig Augustinsson.

Huge opportunity

With Spain being the latest big name to be dumped from the competition it provides one of these two teams a great opportunity to reach this year's final.

The winner of this tie will go on to face either Colombia or England and should they progress from the quarter-final then they will face one of Russia or Croatia in the semi-final.

Switzerland have never progressed further than the quarter-finals, whereas, Sweden have reached the final in 1958 but tasted defeat to Brazil.

This World Cup has been one of the most open and exciting in a long time and has the potential to cause even more of an upset.

Team news

Sweden remained unchanged in their final two group games but will be forced to make at least one change in Tuesday's clash as Sebastian Larsson will miss the game through suspension.

Switzerland will also be without two key players through suspension. Fabian Schar and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner will both miss the game as they serve their one-game ban.

Sweden predicted XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen

Switzerland predicted XI: Sommer, Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Behrami, Dzemaili, Shaqiri, Drmic, Zuber