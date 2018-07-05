Sweden vs England Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Stay with VAVEL UK until kick-off for more build-up to the biggest game for England for decades. Team news will be out around an hour before kick-off.

Kick-off is set for 3PM on Saturday, July 7th. England are aiming for their first World Cup quarter-final victory since beating Cameroon 3-2 in 1990 in Italy. Sweden are in their fifth World Cup quarter-final, and are looking for their first win since 1994 at this stage.

England and Sweden have faced twice already in World Cup finals. Both ended in draws, and both were in the group stages (1-1 in 2002 and 2-2 in 2006). The last time they met in a major tournament, though, was in the 2012 European Championships where they finished 3-2 winners. Mellberg scored twice for Sweden after Andy Carroll had put England in front and goals from Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck ensured England came from behind to win in front of 70,000 fans in Kiev. In total, this is the 25th meeting between the sides.

England faced Colombia in Moscow in their last match, and will hope to return there for the final. This time, they play in Samara. The Samara Arena, as it’s been dubbed for the tournament, a change from the Cosmos Arena, was only opened in April and its metal dome design is inspired by space exploration. It’s one of the most striking stadiums of the tournament and can seat 41,970 supporters. A newly promoted side, FC Kyrlia Sovetov Samara, are set to play in it from next season in the Russian Premier League.

But that has papered over England’s inability to score from open play. Jesse Lingard scored a screamer against Panama, but that was Panama. Southgate’s men must break down Sweden to beat them. That may be their biggest challenge.

One of England’s great strengths so far has been their success from set pieces. Sweden are a taller team, and have been disciplined in the penalty area so far in the tournament of VAR where penalties are dished out regularly. Harry Kane’s goal tally, and therefore England’s progress, has been massively aided by penalties after players have been brought down ahead of set piece deliveries. England have rarely capitalised on set pieces before this World Cup, but it’s an easy way to separate yourself from other sides, particularly on the international stage because opposition defences are less well organised in comparison to club defences. At the 2014 World Cup, 11% of goals came from corners compared to an average 2-3% in the Champions League. Now, England have benefitted from set pieces hugely. Kieran Trippier’s deliveries have been superb, set piece routines have been well thought through and produced goals, goals, goals, including two for centre-back John Stones against Panama.

So, after some impressive performances, Sweden do pose a threat. Yes, they should theoretically be easier to beat than Brazil or France or Uruguay. But simultaneously, they could knock England out easily. They’re a very different opposition to Tunisia, who were strong in midfield but not elsewhere, and Panama, who were abysmal on all fronts, and Belgium, whose B team was an unknown quantity but one of quality, and Colombia, whose tactics of hard bullying and aerial set-piece threat could only be overcome by penalties. Sweden are different to all of them. This is where tournament sides are separated from your generally good sides, and it’s where England have often faltered, at the hands of sides who have surprised them.

For Sweden, it’s been a fantastic tournament, too. They have no stand-out star in their side, no obvious strength and most expected them to be knocked out at the group stages. The same was true when they faced Switzerland. They were not expected to be here. But spirited and solid performances have ensured they are here, and with some impressive young talent. The issue for Southgate and England is that how to beat Sweden is so hard to decide because quite why they finished winners against South Korea, Mexico and Switzerland is not an easy question to answer. They weren’t undeserving winners, but rather “everything about them is difficult,” as Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka concluded.

Therefore, England’s line-up will likely be: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Young; Henderson, Alli, Lingard; Sterling, Kane. Some have questioned whether Raheem Sterling’s performances have been good enough. He’s lacked end product, but so too have Lingard and others at times. Sterling’s importance is that he lends balance to the side. His presence helps drag defenders away from Kane and gives the England captain space in which to excel in.

England’s starting XI has thus far been a consistent one. Manager Gareth Southgate only made significant changes for the Three Lions’ final group game, a 1-0 defeat to Belgium, when they had already qualified. Only one doubt exists for the quarter-final, and it’s Ashley Young, the veteran Manchester United winger-cum-fullback who is playing at his first World Cup at the age of 32. Young picked up a knock in the Round of 16 victory against Colombia and was subbed off for Danny Rose. He may not be fit for Saturday’s game. Rose would come in to replace him but no other changes are expected.

Looking back at England’s defeat to Belgium, there was great debate at the time about whether England actually wanted to win the game. With their route to the final including Sweden and then one of Croatia and Russia, many back England to reach the final. Had they beaten Belgium and finished top of their group instead, they would now be facing Brazil and then one of France and Uruguay. It is one of the greatest imbalances to a draw in World Cup history. One could argue that the best remaining teams in the tournament are all on the opposite side of the draw to England.

One of Southgate’s great achievements so far as England boss has been the downplaying of expectations without reducing ambition. The aim has always been to become World champions for him and his squad. But in the media, Southgate has been reserved with his words, and it’s worked. Ambitions high, expectations mild - the perfect combination. The mission to continue that has been made more difficult with England’s round of 16 win against Colombia and a 6-1 thumping of Panama.

VAVEL UK will bring you live minute-by-minute updates and a huge amount of build-up before England face Sweden in this World Cup quarter-final in Samara. This is the first time the country has reached a quarter-final since 2006. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat England then, with Ronaldo’s infamous wink, but they’re out. So too are Spain, Argentina, Germany while Italy nor the Netherlands qualified. England are now one of the big boys of the Russian World Cup.

Calmness, entertaining football and penalty shootout victories are three things that have very rarely encapsulated English football. They have done so during the 2018 World Cup. Not consistently, but all have been witnessed at various points. Calmness is no longer exuded, because “football’s coming home” for the English fans at home, in Russia and abroad elsewhere singing the chant across the continent and the world. But Gareth Southgate’s England have overcome the nation’s cursed past in World Cup penalty shootouts, they have avoided controversy and entertained. So far, they have succeeded. Something seems different about them. Now they must face Sweden to reach a World Cup a semi-final, which would be an extraordinary achievement.