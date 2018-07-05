Uruguay vs France Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

With these two facing a tough game today, they'll be really feeling the effects of the 'harder' side of the draw, as it's been dubbed. The winners will face Brazil or Belgium, who play later today, in the semi final - Sweden, Croatia, Russia and England will produce a finalist on the other side of the draw.

France's main selection issues come through Blaise Matuidi's suspension, with Corentin Tolisso likely to replace the Juventus man.There's been lots of criticism of the French style so far, but Olivier Giroud's presence seems to have offered more chance for the Mbappe's and Griezmann's to showcase their talents. He'll likely start in this one.

Unfortunately for Uruguay, Cavani couldn't complete his hat-trick against Portugal after being forced off with a calf injury. That injury has cast a doubt over his participation in today's match, with most outlets suggesting that it's a decision that'll go right to the wire. Oscar Tabarez, Uruguay's manager, remained coy on Cavani's injury when asked, saying; "I've already said enough about Cavani. In less than 24 hours, you'll know who will play. We're not trying to pretend. We're not trying to create any doubts or rumours."

With so much talk about Uruguay's stellar defence, it's easy to forget that they possess two of the world's most lethal strikers in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. It was Cavani that was a thorn in Portugal's side during their last 16 game, Pepe's equaliser sandwiching a Cavani brace as Uruguay edged past the European Championship holders.

France could have felt hard done by as they were paired with Lionel Messi and his Argentina side in the last 16, again scoring through a Griezmann penalty before falling behind. It was the Mbappe show thereafter, the youngster bagging a brace as France ran out 4-3 winners.

Uruguay were the only one of the pair to progress with maximum points, beating Saudi Arabia and then hosts Russia in game two and three respectively. Kylian Mbappe's goal separated France and Peru before Didier Deschamps' men played out a bore draw against Denmark to secure top of the group.

Where else to begin but the beginning. Each side got their campaign off to a winning start, neither in particularly convincing fashion. Uruguay were made to sweat before Jose Gimenez headed in a stoppage time winner against Egypt, whilst it took an 80th minute own goal for France to edge out Australia following Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak tucking away penalties.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute commentary of the opening World Cup quarter final between Uruguay and France. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll keep you up to date with events as they progress, with kick-off set for 3PM BST. We'll get team news around an hour before that, so why not get the ball rolling with us now as we build up to the game?