Brazil vs Belgium Live Score Stream Commentary in 2018 World Cup

Predicted Belgium XI (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Chadli; Mertens, Hazard; Lukaku.

Predicted Brazil XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Firmino, Neymar.

In Belgium, people are clearly realizing that this will be the last World Cup with their Golden Generation in their prime, with Eden Hazard, Thibault Courtois, and Kevin De Bruyne over 30 in 2022. De Bruyne has also been a discussion topic, as his current deep-lying role doesn't seem to get the best out of him, so we might see a tactics change from Martinez. I personally would consider switching to a 3-4-1-2, where Dries Mertens would go out for Moussa Dembele, so De Bruyne would play in front of the midfield and behind a strike duo of Lukaku and Hazard.

The headlines on both sides have been dominated by various questions about the starting 11s. For Brazil, the main question is whether Roberto Firmino should finally start ahead of Gabriel Jesus. The Liverpool forward has been impressive off the bench, giving the manager Tite something to think about.

This will be Kazan Arena's last game of this World Cup. This stadium finished in 2013 has hosted five games prior, selling out two (France vs Argentina, Poland vs Colombia) to its full capacity at 42, 873. Kazan Arena will continue to serve as the home stadium to the two-time Russian Premier League champion, Rubin Kazan.

Belgium's group stage performances have been almost impossible to assess. Roberto Martinez's side got good wins over Panama and Tunisia, but the actual quality of those teams is rather questionable. Against England, Belgium won 1-0, but made nine changes to their starting line-up. Their first actual test came against Japan, but the Asian side was also not among the most highly-rated in the tournament and only snuck out of their group on fair play points. Despite that Japan had an incredible match and were quite unlucky not to push it through into extra time. The first half was rather uneventful, but Japan came out firing in the second half, getting a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes after halftime. Many were doubtful when Martinez brought on Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini to change the game, but that is exactly what they did. The two substitutes scored two of three Belgian goals, with Chadli scoring the 94th minute winner. Even though this result will raise the morale of the squad, it is quite worrying that Belgium's star studded back three and Thibault Courtois allowed in two goals from Japan.

Tite's Brazil haven't been the most impressive team, but they are terribly consistent. Since opening with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, Brazil have beaten Serbia, Costa Rica, and Mexico 2-0, each win never in doubt. The performances have gotten more impressive, as Serbia didn't have many chances outside of a 10 minute window in the second half and against Mexico, Neymar seemed more comfortable and trusting in his teammates and willing to spread the load around. These are among the reasons why Brazil are the odds-on favorites in the tournament, 11/4 to win.

Brazil and Belgium have faced each other four times before, three times in friendlies throughout the 1960s and 80s and once in the 2002 World Cup. Belgium won the first meeting 5-1, Brazil have won all since then. The South American side beat Belgium 2-0 under ​Luis Felipe Scolari in 2002, a team filled with stars such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos or the captain Cafu. Rivaldo and Ronaldo scored the goals to eliminate Belgium in the Round of 16.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Friday, 6th July 2018, sees Brazil face off with Belgium in the 2018 World Cup. This evening's game kicks off at 19:00 BST, the first knockout game of the tournament. Until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Jakub Bobro. Make sure you stay following.