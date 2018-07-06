Russia vs Croatia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

For Russia, this is the farthest they have gone in the tournament when named Russia, not the Soviet Union. While this Croatia side is favored to win, Russia has a real chance and causing another upset and advancing to the semi-finals. While there were plenty of doubts surrounding the quality of this side coming into the tournament, the hosts have proven themselves to be tough competition and will be a tough test for Croatia’s Golden Generation.

The winner of this match takes on the winner of England vs Sweden. Either side playing could very plausibly beat either of those, and while they will be focusing on the task ahead, both Russia and Croatia must know that a victory here could very well set them up for a trip to the finals. For Croatia, it would be a return to the farthest they’ve gone when they finished third in 1998.

The pressure for Croatia to perform this evening is high as this is probably the last World Cup for this generation of Croatian players. The expectations placed upon them have been high. They’ve had a kind draw of the bracket in the knockout stage and have an achievable route to the final. They should win this match today with ease due to having one of the best midfields in the tournament. The quality in the middle of the park should be too much for the Russians to handle.

Denis Cheryshev will most likely be returning to the lineup, giving Russia a much needed attacking threat. Yuri Zhirkov will miss out on today’s matchup, and plenty of pressure will be placed on his replacement Fedor Kudryashov to handle a mismatch on the flank against Croatia’s Ante Rebić.

Russia handled their weaker group opponents before stumbling against Uruguay in their final group matchup. They then did well to bounce back with a sensational upset over much-favoured Spain. While they saw little of the ball in their victory, Russia was impressive defensively and did well to hold off Spain to steal a victory in the penalty shootout.

Croatia’s Golden Generation cruised through Group D, winning every game along the way. However, they struggled to put away Denmark and had to take the much weaker side to penalties to advance the quarter-finals. Luka Modrić had the chance to win the game late for Croatia from the spot, but Kasper Schmeichel kept his penalty out to force the shootout.

Russia and Croatia have played each other three times in the past, drawing twice in European competition. Croatia takes the edge with a friendly victory in 2015, winning 3-1. Mario Mandžukić and Marcelo Brozović were amongst the goals in that matchup, so they’ll be no stranger to the Russian defense.

Good evening and welcome to today’s minute-by-minute commentary of this World Cup quarter-final between Russia and Croatia. Today’s match kicks off at 19:00 BST, but until then we’ll have plenty of pre-match analysis and team news provided by me, Maxwell Hogg. Make sure to follow along with VAVEL UK.