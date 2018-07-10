France vs Belgium Live Score Stream and Commentary In 2018 World Cup

Predicted Belgium XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Chadli, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, Dembele, Fellaini; De Bruyne. Lukaku, Hazard.

Predicted France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Matuidi, Kante; Mbappe, Griezmann, Pogba; Giroud.

This is what Roberto Martinez believes to be the key to success for Belgium: "Undoubtedly so. This group has to play with no fear at all. If we approach this match with fear within us, we will bring ourselves down and we'd be able to do so much less than what we can actually do."

Despite being retired for the past few years, but Thierry Henry has dominated the headlines, due to being a former talisman of the French national team but now serving as one of Roberto Martinez's backroom staff in the Belgian set-up, and seems to be quite an inspiration to many of the players. Here is what France manager Didier Deschamps said on the matter: “When you go to a club abroad and play against one from your own country, you are part of the enemy. This time, in an international match, it is much higher. He is facing his home nation. From the time he became an assistant to Roberto Martinez, he did know that can happen. It is a difficult situation – bizarre – it is not easy for him.”

This semi-final match will be the second-to-last to be hosted at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, unofficially called Kresotvsky Stadium. This stadium is one of the last two in the World Cup, alongside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, with this semifinal and the Third Place match being held in Saint Petersburg. All 64,468 seats were sold out for three previous matches, and surely for the two upcoming. This stadium, finished in 2017, became the new home of Zenit St. Petersburg, and that will be its function after the tournament.

Belgium's Round of 16 win over Japan was very unconvincing, going down 0-2 within the first 10 minutes of the second half and having to rely on Nacer Chadli to get a winner in the 4th minute of injury time. All of those worries were washed away with a tactical change against Brazil by Roberto Martinez, switching to a back four and moving Kevin De Bruyne into a more advanced position, which is how the Manchester City got in a position to score Belgium's second goal. The match ended 2-1 in Belgium's favour, and they can also be very confident coming into the semifinals.

Didier Deschamps' France looked much more organized in their 2-0 win over Uruguay. Hugo Lloris came up with an incredible save at the edge of halftime to help France keep the lead, and that proved to be key in the match. The previous match for France was a very hectic 4-3 win over Argentina, so it must be confidence-inducing to see that France can win both ways. One possible negative that six of the eight French goals came from Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, so if they're struck down by injury or efficiently marked, France might struggle for goals

These two neighbouring nations have faced each other 73 times since 1904, with Belgium winning 30, France winning 24, and 19 draws. Their last meeting was a friendly in June of 2015, at the Stade De France in Paris. Of the starting lineup, France have brought five players to Russia, Belgium brought seven. The game was a goal explosion, finishing 4-3 in Belgium's favour. Belgium actually went 3-0 up after a Marouane Fellaini brace and a goal from Radja Nainggolan. Mathieu Valbuena put France back in it, but Eden Hazard seemingly locked it up with a 54th-minute goal to make it 4-1. Nabil Fekir and Dimitri Payet got two goals for France in the final two minutes, but it wasn't enough.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Tuesday, 10th July 2018, sees France face off with Belgium in the 2018 World Cup. This evening's game kicks off at 19:00 BST, the first semifinal. Until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Jakub Bobro. Make sure you stay following.