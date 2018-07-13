France vs Croatia Live Stream Score Commentary in the World Cup Final 2018

In the France camp, Antoine Griezmann wasn't in the mood for such bold statements during a press conference ahead of the final, joking that he's scored less goals in this tournament than Euro 2016 as France lost the final that year, so he's simply trying something different.

One man not concerned about fitness is Dejan Lovren, who feels he deserves a little more credit after being part of a Liverpool team that made it to the Champions League final, and now a Croatia team in the World Cup final. "I think people should recognise that I'm one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense," he said in the aftermath of the win over England.

You have to wonder whether all that extra time will have taken it's toll on Croatia's fitness levels going into this one. They're underdogs to begin with, playing a combined 90 minutes more than France over the course of the last two weeks won't have helped.

Zlatko Dalic's side didn't need penalties in the semi-final, but did need to come from behind as Kieran Tripper's free-kick handed England the lead. Ivan Perisic's second-half equaliser forced another extra time period, Mario Mandzukic sneaking behind the England defence to fire home a winner.

All of Croatia's knockout ties have ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with their quarter final against Russia ending 2-2 after extra time, Mario Fernandes' 115th minute equaliser offering the hosts hope before Croatia clutched up once more in the penalty-shootout.

After such a positive group stage hopes had been boosted, but there was a perennial fear about the Croat's knockout form, which has let them down in previous years. Conceding in the first minute of their last 16 tie against Denmark wasn't ideal, but they did manage to equalise three minutes later before taking the game all the way to penalties - winning 3-2.

Croatia, considered little more than potential dark-horses before the tournament began, really put down a marker in the group stage. Beating Nigeria in their opening game got them up and running, before they absolutely dismantled Argentina with a 3-0 victory. They'd virtually topped the group by the time they faced Iceland, but pretty much made sure with Ivan Perisic's last minute winner securing a 2-1 win.

Belgium were next up for France after their brilliant dispatching of Brazil, a tight semi-final with the two teams separated by a Samuel Umtiti header shortly after half-time, bringing France into today's final.

They do say that the best teams get better as the tournament goes on and France continued to do this in the quarter final, beating Uruguay 2-0 through goals from Raphael Varane and a fortunate Griezmann strike that was spilt into goal by 'keeper Fernando Muslera.

Thankfully for Deschamps, the attack really clicked together in the second round, just as the defence struggled. Griezmann's early penalty gave France the lead over a sub-par Argentina, but Lionel Messi's men managed to turn the game around - going 2-1 ahead. However, it was to be Mbappe's day as he scored twice to help France go 4-2 ahead, Sergio Aguero's stoppage time equaliser not enough to prevent Les Blues marching into the last eight.

The French failed to dazzle in the group stage but got the job done, beating Australia and Peru before drawing their final game against Denmark to ensure top spot. Despite that, there was criticism aimed at Didier Deschamps for a lack of attacking fluidity from a team that contains stars such as Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

France were amongst the pre-tournament favourites but have taken a difficult route to the final, as they aim for a second World Cup title in their history, having previously won in 1998 by beating Brazil 3-0 in the final.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of the 2018 World Cup final, to be played by France and Croatia. This is it, a month of glorious football brought to an end by two teams chasing ultimate glory and a place in history. Kick-off at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow set for 4PM BST.