Hamburger SV 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld: Late Pierre-Michel Lasogga double gives Red Shorts win

Hamburger SV rode their luck to beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the Monday night 2. Bundesliga game.

Lewis Holtby gave them an early lead, despite Bielefeld appeals for a foul on goalkeeper Manuel Ortega. Julian Pollersbeck was then perhaps lucky to avoid a red card after possibly handling outside the area.

The Red Shorts eventually got a second goal through Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who then made it 3-0 from the spot, a final score that was harsh on the visitors.

Hamburg lead but ride their luck

The hosts were able to welcome back the fit-again Aaron Hunt, in a midfield role, here, with Tatsuya Ito also returning to the side that won at SV Sandhausen two weeks ago. Bielefeld made just one change from their last league game, a win against Dynamo Dresden, with Tom Schütz replacing the injured Cédric Brunner. Jonathan Clauss, signed as cover at right-back last week, was on the bench. Both sides had rotated for their DFB-Pokal victories last weekend.

Bielefeld started the game with both Andreas Voglsammer and Fabian Klos going wide, however Hamburg would take the lead in the ninth minute. Khaled Narey won a corner on the counter, with Douglas Santos taking that. Ortega tried to catch the ball, but dropped it. Klos tried to clear but only found Holtby, who scored. Bielefeld appealed in vain for a foul, but whilst their goalkeeper wasn’t been impeded for the drop, Lasogga did box him in as Holtby headed into the back of the net.

Hamburg remained largely in control of matters after that. Lasogga put an opportunity wide after a Bielefeld mistake, whilst at the back they resisted their guests well. A couple of Tom Schütz free-kicks provided opportunities for them, but a Jóan Símun Edmundsson header on one was saved by Pollersbeck, whilst Rick van Drongelen dealt with another.

The hosts were reasonably comfortable, with Bielefeld not pressing their high line and Ito largely having the freedom of the left-wing, yet Hamburg weren’t creating chances. Bielefeld had the chance to punish them when Voglsammer won a free-kick, but Pollersbeck made a fingertip save to deny Florian Hartherz.

There was then a moment of panic, as a misplaced pass from van Dongelen towards the keeper left Voglsammer in acres of space outside the box. Pollersbeck had to rush back to make the save, which he did, but Bielefeld were convinced he was outside the box. Replays showed his feet were in, but his hands when they made contact with the ball may have been just out. The referee Arne Aarnink thought otherwise.

Lasogga ensures Bielefeld can’t get back into game

The second half started as much of the first half had gone. Hamburg made a couple of attempts on the Bielefeld goal, with Narey shooting wide after a run from the halfway line and Orel Mangala giving Ortega an easy save, although it was at least a shot on target. Bielefeld then suffered a blow though, with Voglsammer forced off with a hamstring. Ex-Hamburger Sven Schipplock came on.

Narey would have more chances for the hosts. His attempt to meet a Hunt cross was a tough one, heading over whilst stretching, but he fully got hold of a shot from distance, beating Ortega but seeing it just miss the goal. Kenau Stadue then had a big opportunity for Bielefeld. Recovering well from a David Bates challenge, he ran into the box, but perhaps missed the best chance to score, eventually shooting wide.

That was their best sight of an equaliser, for Hamburg would soon extend their lead. Staude gave the ball away on the wing, with Mangala putting it forward to Hunt. Ortega got a hand on his cross, but the parry went straight to Lasogga, who had time to turn before placing the ball in the back of the net, and making the game safe.

Bielefeld responded though with probably their most dangerous spell. A Nils Seufert shot from outside the box was palmed away unconvincingly by Pollersbeck, and Schipplock took advantage of a misplaced pass from Bates, hitting the bar with his shot. Narey would have another effort the hosts saved by Ortega.

The game was then settled well and truly when Lasogga was barged down in the box by Julian Börner. Unsurprisingly he stepped up himself, and he sent Ortega the wrong way, but the keeper would probably have struggled to save it anyway. The 3-0 scoreline flatters Hamburg somewhat, but after losing to Holstein Kiel by the same result in their first home game of the season, they’ll happily take that.