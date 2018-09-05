Germany vs France Preview: World Cup winners set for a tough test against ex-champions

After winning their second World Cup, France will play their first game after Russia 2018 in a match which doesn't come much tougher, as they take on Germany.

France looked like the complete international side at the World Cup with a solid defence for the majority of the tournament, a midfield that never seemed to tire and an attacking threat that would scare any defender.

Complacency

The UEFA Nations League is meant to bring extra competitiveness to international breaks instead of the previous qualifiers. However, big players aren't going to want to risk injury and miss out on club football.

Therefore, France and Germany may just treat this game like a friendly until the competition gains the credibility worthy of putting in 100%.

France are coming off the back of a fantastic summer, whereas Germany had a tournament to forget, not even making it through their group which seemed like an easy task.

Putting down a marker

This is a chance for both teams to put down a marker in an attempt to prove their worth after the World Cup.

For Les Bleus, they can show to the world that they are the best team in the world by beating Germany and show why they deservedly crowned world champions.

However, for Germany, they will want to prove to their fans and the rest of the world that this summer was a one-off and they are still one of the best footballing sides around.

A chance to prove themselves

Didier Deschamps and Joachim Löw may both look to give some players a chance to shine and prove they should be regulars in the squad.

This could mean fringe players are allowed to start for both teams such as Leroy Sane, who missed out on making the World Cup squad altogether this summer.

Whereas for France it could mean we get the chance to see what players like Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar and Corentin Tolisso can do when given the chance to start.