England vs Spain Preview: Three Lions look to carry good form into UEFA Nations League

England will be hoping they can continue their fabulous form from the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the new UEFA Nations League when they kick-off against Spain on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate will have to re-think his squad slightly, with Raheem Sterling and Adam Lallana withdrawing from the side with injuries.

The Three Lions will be full of confidence as they face the 2010 World Cup champions who were knocked out by the hosts Russia in the summer.

Keeping momentum

This is the perfect opportunity for the Three Lions to keep the public on board with international football after the support they received over the summer.

Southgate's young squad have a chance to make a statement and show the world that they got to the semi-finals of the World Cup because they are a good team, rather than because of the generous draw they received.

This is a good opportunity to play Spain who may still be unsettled following on from their poor tournament in Russia.

A chance to progress

This is a brilliant chance to improve and build on a period of positivity for the Three Lions as they play their first game since a 2-1 loss to Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup a few months ago.

Southgate must get his players playing positive attacking football like they were in Russia, something which will likely keep fans interested and make them want to continue their support of the national team.

If England can get a win against a Spain side that still contains high-quality players it will be a great first step towards making themselves a side the public can be proud of all the time, not just at major tournaments.

Tough opposition

Spain may seem like a football team in turmoil at the moment but they still boast some of the best talents in the world, as well as a successful manager in Luis Enrique.

Enrique's first squad includes players such as Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Thiago, Isco, Marco Asensio and Saul so they will provide a difficult game for England.

Enrique will have them playing fluid football where they penetrate through the opposition quickly, unlike at the World Cup where the Spanish passed sideways instead of going forwards.

This could be arguably Southgate's most difficult test in terms of the calibre of players Spain possess and the fact this is a competitive fixture so both teams will be wanting the three points.