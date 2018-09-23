Hamburger SV 0-5 SSV Jahn Regensburg: Red Shorts capitulate in stunning fasion

SSV Jahn Regensburg pulled off one of the results of the 2. Bundesliga season as they thrashed a hapless Hamburger SV 5-0, with Sargis Adamyan scoring a hat-trick.

All three of the Armenian striker’s goals came in the first 35 minutes, taking advantage of some awful defending by the hosts.

Marcel Correia added a fourth soon after the break, with Jann George finishing off the rout.

Adamyan in dreamland as Hamburg crumble

Hamburg, unbeaten since their opening night loss to Holstein Kiel, were looking to continue leading the 2. Bundesliga table having gone top following their win in their re-arranged game against Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday night. They made six changes from that game however, with Hwang Hee-chan and Lewis Holtby amongst those coming in. Pierre-Michel Lasogga was left on the bench as his side continue a run of five games in 16 days. Regensburg’s last game was also against Dresden, a 2-0 defeat last weekend, and they made three alterations, with Correia, Maximilian Thalhammer and Sebastian Stolze brought in.

Hamburg’s early attacks failed to produce an opening, and with just ten minutes gone they would fall behind in horrifying style. Julian Pollersbeck has looked a liability on the ball all season, and after receiving a back pass on the edge of the box, he was easily dispossessed by Adamyan, who proceeded to put the ball into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Things would not get any better for the Red Shorts as Regensburg refused to let them settle. Léo Lacroix was able to clean up after his side gave the ball away in midfield, but he played an unfortunate part in the second goal. Andreas Geipl’s ball found Adamyan again in the box, he took aim, and his shot took a big deflection off Lacroix which was enough to just beat Pollersbeck.

Hamburg tried to get back into game, coming closest to pulling a goal back as Orel Mangala struck wide. Regensburg were all over them though, and the fact the visitors had three yellow cards in the first half-an-hour was probably not a coincidence. They soon had three goals, too. A Geipl free-kick was headed down by Asger Sörensen in to the path of Adamyan, who had the space to put the ball in the net and complete a first-half hat-trick.

Before the break, the hosts were handed a massive slice of luck. Manuel Gräfe is one of Germany’s highest-profile referees but he made a clanger in awarding a penalty after Aaron Hunt was fouled by Correia – it was not only out of the box, but barely even on the pitch. Hunt took the penalty himself, but to sum up Hamburg’s first 45 minutes, it was an awful take, which Philipp Pentke easily saved.

Correia and George make things worse for Red Shorts

Having already brought on Khaled Narey during the first half, Christian Titz, who can’t have helped matters by making all the changes he did for this match, gave in to the inevitable and introduced Lasogga at the break, not that he would be able to turn things around. It was in fact he former had their first shot on goal of the half on the turn, but it was saved by Pentke. Adamyan wanted more though, with an attempt for a fourth going wide off the post.

A fourth, for his side at least, wasn’t long in coming though. Just like the third goal, it came from a Geipl free-kick, with Correia getting clear of his marker Hunt and showing the execution of a centre-forward to increase Hamburg’s misery.

There was one, small, positive for Hamburg in that Tatsuya Ito seemed to be fighting a lone battle in trying to get them some credibility. He had one shot go wide, that Pentke would probably have had covered if it had been on target, whilst Regensburg did well to stop any of his other promising balls into the middle finding their intended targets. Narey meanwhile forced Pentke into another rare save.

Regensburg still wanted blood though. George flicked on a corner, with the header put over by Pollersbeck. He would though go on to score the goal of the afternoon, going it alone, running into the D, before placing the ball perfectly past Pollersbeck into the back of the net. 5-0.

Hamburg were done, and it could have been an even worse afternoon had Pollersbeck not saved a Grüttner shot after a corner had not been dealt with. Hamburg miss the chance to go back top, having been overtaken on Friday by 1. FC Köln, whilst this win will surely kickstart Regensburg’s season after a slow start to the campaign.