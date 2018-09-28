Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 1. FC Köln: Simon Terodde century helps Billy Goats to another victory

1. FC Köln have, for the moment, gone six points clear at the top of the 2. Bundesliga as Simon Terodde passed a century of goals in the league with a brace in a 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

He reached the landmark with a headed goal in first-half stoppage time, adding a second in the second half. Kenau Stadue pulled one back but that didn’t stop the Billy Goats recording a third-straight win, with Jhon Córdoba making it safe in stoppage time.

Story of the match

In an even start to the contest, Bielefeld struck the early blows. Jóan Símun Edmundsson and Andreas Voglsammer combined before the latter was blocked off in the box. Edmundsson also came close with a header on Florian Hartherz’s cross, however Timo Horn made the save.

Dominick Drexler had a big chance for Köln early on as well. Found by Louis Schaub on the far post, his shot was one Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had to react quickly to, but he did just that. Ortega was also equal to a couple of efforts from Sehrou Guirassy.

Köln frontman Terodde came into the game with 99 2. Bundesliga goals, and despite otherwise barely featuring in the first half-an-hour, he momentarily thought he had the 100th when he tapped in a cross from Guirassy, however the latter had strayed offside before receiving the pass from Drexler.

The half looked set to finish goalless, but in the first of two added minutes, Terodde did score number 100. A superb ball out from the back by Rafael Czichos found Drexler running on to the ball on the left, he then cut it back from the by-line and Terodde, as always, was in the middle to head home to give Köln a half-time lead.

The hosts, eager to impress a sold-out crowd, started the second half positively but were almost caught on the break. Drexler ran onto a through ball, choosing to pass to Guirassy rather than take on the shot himself. Perhaps he should have, as Edmundsson superbly got back to intercept the ball, with Stephan Salger clearing it from danger.

Number two would eventually come for Köln though. Once again, Drexler was played through, running down the right, and his crossed again picked up Terodde, who slotted home for his second of the night and 101st in the league. He was replaced by Córdoba soon after, who put his first opportunity well over the crossbar.

Bielefeld were not prepared to give up the cause. Substitute Staude had one effort go over, but then he pulled a goal back with a superb low strike from a little outside the box, with both teams seeming almost determined to give the ball back to each other in a rather scrappy build-up.

Bielefeld pushed for an equaliser but the game became increasingly fractured in stoppage time with a number of clashes between the players. Córdoba was then able to add a third for the visitors in the fifth added minute, running the length of the Bielefeld half after a Drexler flick. With the rest of the top six still to play, they can sit back for the rest of the weekend with a comfortable cushion at the top.

Takeaways from the game

Terodde on course to break league goalscoring record:

Terodde is having a ridiculous season, with his goals here taking him to 16 for the season already in all competitions, even more remarkable considering he didn’t start their opening two matches, with Córdoba preferred instead. In the six games he has started in the league, he has scored 12 goals, a rate of two per game.

There is no doubt he has conquered the German second tier, and if he carries on this form he certainly be the league’s top scorer for a third season out of four, and in all likelihood overtake Sven Demandt as the all-time record 2. Bundesliga goalscorer – he needs only 21 more goals, and at this rate he’ll be there by Christmas.

Czichos and Sobiech the way forward at the back:

Köln had been looking suspect at the back earlier in the season, but they have turned a corner since shipping five against SC Padderborn 07. The fact that Markus Anfang has opted for Lasse Sobiech alongside Czichos since then is no coincidence and there are signs of them forming a very strong partnership in the heart of defence. Both were immensely solid here, whilst Czichos’s ball in the build-up to the first goal was a beauty.

VAR would have been busy:

Whether or not VAR should be introduced in the 2. Bundesliga is a controversial subject, but it would have been in frequent use in this match. Anderson Lucoqui was lucky to get away with a high boot into the chest of Marco Höger after missing the ball – Köln’s bench were incensed, but Daniel Siebert handed out no punishment.

Bielefeld had reason to feel hard done by as well. They wanted a penalty when a Voglsammer header went into the out-stretched arm of Guirassy, but again nothing was given. Drexler may even have been slightly offside for both of the goals as well. There will inevitably be scrutiny of Siebert and his officials in the aftermath to this match.

Stand-out players

Terodde deserves credit for his goals, but Drexler was on top form as well, setting up all three goals and being the most difficult player for the Bielefeld defence to handle. His flop after a late collision with Ortega was not very clever though, even if he did take a legitimate blow to the head. As already mentioned, Czichos was excellent at the back as well.

Bielefeld didn’t disgrace themselves though, with Ortega making a number of important saves, although he did lose his head in stoppage time after having his shirt ripped into two, and Edmundsson impressing with his relentless work rate at both ends of the pitch. Staude also impressed after coming from the bench.

Friday’s other 2. Bundesliga result

Holstein Kiel 4-2 SV Darmstadt 98