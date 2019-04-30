Barcelona vs Liverpool Live Champions League commentary&nbsp;

Barcelona vs Liverpool Live Champions League commentary 

Follow live text commentary of Barcelona vs Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Nou Camp. Kick off is set for 20:00 BST.

joshuakerr97
Joshua Kerr
Live Loader
Full auto refresh in 60
VAVEL Live SmallLive Match
Countdown to kick-off
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us at around 19:00 BST for confirmed starting XI's before the action gets underway. Connor Bennet will be the man to keep you entertained throughout the evening. See you soon!
Klopp ready to reunite with former club heroes
It will be a first for Klopp when he lines up against Messi in an opposing dugout for the first time in competitive management.

The German manager refused to hid his plaudits for the Barcelona talisman rating Messi as the best footballer he has seen in his career, telling reporters in his Tuesday press conference: "I didn't see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."

The Reds boss was then asked to elaborate on his thoughts to being reunited with Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian's £142 million move to Barcelona back in January 2018 and admits he did not think the side could prosper as they have without him.

"Yes we miss Coutinho, a lot, because he is a world-class player and I loved working with him. But we had to deal without him and we really did well. When I first heard he wanted to go to Barcelona, I didn't imagine we could be that good [without him]."

Valverde ready to unleash Messi
Lionel Messi incredibly won the La Liga title for the 10th time in his 15 seasons with Barcelona on Saturday following the Catalonia giants recent triumph.

He scored the decisive goal that allowed the team to clinch their eighth league title in 11 seasons.

"I've rested Lionel Messi more than usual but this has been a month with two Champions League clashes, and twice we had to play three games in a week," said Valverde.

"We wanted to clinch the Spanish league title, but at the same time we also wanted to make sure he was prepared for this tie. I think I've probably got the balance right."

Match Facts
It wouldn't be a Joshua Kerr live blog without some much-needed stats now, would it?

 

  • Liverpool have not lost in four previous away meetings with Barcelona in all competitions (W2 D2).
  • Liverpool are the only English side to win away at Barcelona in European competition, beating them 1-0 in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the 2006-07 Champions League.
  • Barcelona have won more Champions League games against English sides (27) than any side has won against clubs from a particular nation in the competition's history.
  • This is Liverpool's 11th appearance in the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals - they've progressed from eight of their previous 10, failing only in 1964-65 (vs Inter) and 2007-08 (vs Chelsea).
  • Barcelona have only progressed from one of their four European Cup/Champions League semi-finals against English opposition, having been knocked out in 1974-75 by Leeds United, in 2007-08 by Manchester United and in 2011-12 by Chelsea. Their only such progression came in 2008-09 against Chelsea, before beating Manchester United in the final in Rome.
  • Barcelona are unbeaten in 31 Champions League home games (W28 D3), the best such run in the competition. The Catalan giants have conceded just 15 goals in those 31 games, and never more than once in a match.
  • Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in just 32 Champions League matches against English opposition, however the Argentine has failed to net in his two previous such appearances versus Liverpool.
  • Only Steven Gerrard (21) has scored more European Cup/Champions League goals for Liverpool than their current trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (14 each).
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona have a near full-strength side to select from with Rafinha the only player missing with a long-term knee injury.

Messi and Coutinho both only played 45 minutes on Saturday in a bid to keep both players sharp for Wednesday night.

Liverpool Team News
Roberto Firmino appears to be looking sharp in his race to be fit after a muscle tear, but a late decision still have to be made on whether the Brazilian can feature.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is available after returning against Huddersfield for the first time in over a year following a serious knee injury sustained in the same round of the competition last season.

Academy graduate and young striker Rhian Brewster has also included in the 23-man travelling party.

Key Battle: Van Dijk vs Messi
Attempting to keep the five-time Balon d'Or winner quiet in his own backyard will be the toughest test yet for Liverpool's PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk. 

The Dutchman has been a colossus for the Reds this season with the Merseyside club still remaining in the hunt for an unprecedented double and it's rather poetic that such a semi-final would feature Europe's best defender against quite arguably the game's greatest ever player.

Are Barca too reliant on Messi?
Ernesto Valverde will welcome Liverpool to Spain in pursuit of an historic treble with the Spaniard looking to follow the footsteps of legendary managers Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Also former Reds pair Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho will be making their first appearances against their former club's.

It's a game impossibly difficult to predict with both juggernauts at the peak of their powers this season. Valverde and his team's demolition job of United was a testament to Barca's strength. 

However, their victories over the Red Devil's may rather have highlighted the Manchester club's inabilities rather than Barcelona's undeniable strengths. Liverpool will not waste the chances that were presented to United and many fans are believing that the team are still too reliant on Lionel Messi.

Inspiring Liverpool
Klopp and co will be hoping to extend their 19 match unbeaten streak on Wednesday night with Liverpool still having their sights set on recording a historic double.

The Reds will be hoping to avenge the heartache of last season when they were beaten in the final of the competition by Barcelona's Spanish rivals Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has never faced Barcelona competitively in his managerial career and will be desperate to get his hands on his first piece of silverware since his appointment to Anfield back in October 2015.


Last meeting
The last time these two sides met each other in the competition was over 12 years ago in the last-16 of the Champions League when then-current holders Barcelona were sent packing from the competition after Liverpool prevailed on away goals back in March 2007.

The Reds left the Nou Camp with an emphatic 2-1 victory thanks to goals from John Arne Risse and Craig Bellamy before Eiður Guðjohnsen scored the only goal in the reverse fixture at Anfield in a 1-0 win for Barcelona meaning that Liverpool would progress and go on to reach the final.

Two European titans striving for glory
Both these European giants will be hoping to lift a 6th title in the competition following miraculous campaigns from both sets of teams. Barcelona welcome Liverpool having already secured the La Liga crown at the weekend for the fourth time in five years.

Meanwhile, the visitors have kept themselves one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race having already recorded a club-record points tally in the competition (92) with still two games to play.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of yet another mouthwatering Champions League spectacle as five-time holders Barcelona welcome five-time holders Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition. Kick off is set for 8 pm BST and we'll have all the pre-match build-up courtesy of Joshua Kerr. Connor Bennett will then be here to take you through all of the match action as it happens. Stay tuned. 
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of yet another mouthwatering Champions League spectacle as five-time holders Barcelona welcome five-time holders Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition. Kick off is set for 8 pm BST and we'll have all the pre-match build-up courtesy of Joshua Kerr. Connor Bennett will then be here to take you through all of the match action as it happens. Stay tuned. 
VAVEL Logo