Barcelona vs Liverpool Live Champions League commentary
Follow live text commentary of Barcelona vs Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first-leg at the Nou Camp. Kick off is set for 20:00 BST.
The German manager refused to hid his plaudits for the Barcelona talisman rating Messi as the best footballer he has seen in his career, telling reporters in his Tuesday press conference: "I didn't see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."
The Reds boss was then asked to elaborate on his thoughts to being reunited with Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian's £142 million move to Barcelona back in January 2018 and admits he did not think the side could prosper as they have without him.
"Yes we miss Coutinho, a lot, because he is a world-class player and I loved working with him. But we had to deal without him and we really did well. When I first heard he wanted to go to Barcelona, I didn't imagine we could be that good [without him]."
He scored the decisive goal that allowed the team to clinch their eighth league title in 11 seasons.
"I've rested Lionel Messi more than usual but this has been a month with two Champions League clashes, and twice we had to play three games in a week," said Valverde.
"We wanted to clinch the Spanish league title, but at the same time we also wanted to make sure he was prepared for this tie. I think I've probably got the balance right."
- Liverpool have not lost in four previous away meetings with Barcelona in all competitions (W2 D2).
- Liverpool are the only English side to win away at Barcelona in European competition, beating them 1-0 in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the 2006-07 Champions League.
- Barcelona have won more Champions League games against English sides (27) than any side has won against clubs from a particular nation in the competition's history.
- This is Liverpool's 11th appearance in the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals - they've progressed from eight of their previous 10, failing only in 1964-65 (vs Inter) and 2007-08 (vs Chelsea).
- Barcelona have only progressed from one of their four European Cup/Champions League semi-finals against English opposition, having been knocked out in 1974-75 by Leeds United, in 2007-08 by Manchester United and in 2011-12 by Chelsea. Their only such progression came in 2008-09 against Chelsea, before beating Manchester United in the final in Rome.
- Barcelona are unbeaten in 31 Champions League home games (W28 D3), the best such run in the competition. The Catalan giants have conceded just 15 goals in those 31 games, and never more than once in a match.
- Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in just 32 Champions League matches against English opposition, however the Argentine has failed to net in his two previous such appearances versus Liverpool.
- Only Steven Gerrard (21) has scored more European Cup/Champions League goals for Liverpool than their current trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (14 each).
Messi and Coutinho both only played 45 minutes on Saturday in a bid to keep both players sharp for Wednesday night.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is available after returning against Huddersfield for the first time in over a year following a serious knee injury sustained in the same round of the competition last season.
Academy graduate and young striker Rhian Brewster has also included in the 23-man travelling party.
The Dutchman has been a colossus for the Reds this season with the Merseyside club still remaining in the hunt for an unprecedented double and it's rather poetic that such a semi-final would feature Europe's best defender against quite arguably the game's greatest ever player.
Also former Reds pair Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho will be making their first appearances against their former club's.
It's a game impossibly difficult to predict with both juggernauts at the peak of their powers this season. Valverde and his team's demolition job of United was a testament to Barca's strength.
However, their victories over the Red Devil's may rather have highlighted the Manchester club's inabilities rather than Barcelona's undeniable strengths. Liverpool will not waste the chances that were presented to United and many fans are believing that the team are still too reliant on Lionel Messi.
The Reds will be hoping to avenge the heartache of last season when they were beaten in the final of the competition by Barcelona's Spanish rivals Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp has never faced Barcelona competitively in his managerial career and will be desperate to get his hands on his first piece of silverware since his appointment to Anfield back in October 2015.
The Reds left the Nou Camp with an emphatic 2-1 victory thanks to goals from John Arne Risse and Craig Bellamy before Eiður Guðjohnsen scored the only goal in the reverse fixture at Anfield in a 1-0 win for Barcelona meaning that Liverpool would progress and go on to reach the final.
Meanwhile, the visitors have kept themselves one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race having already recorded a club-record points tally in the competition (92) with still two games to play.