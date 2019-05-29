Chelsea v Arsenal: Europa League Live Text Commentary
Follow VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute coverage as Chelsea take on Arsenal in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final (20:00 BST)
LINEUPS: CHELSEA v ARSENAL
N'Golo Kante is deemed fit enough to start alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić; Petr Čech starts his final professional game agaist his former side.
Stat Pack
Head-to-head
The two teams will meet for the third time this season in Baku, with one league win apiece. Chelsea battled to a 3-2 win in August, while Arsenal won the most recent fixture 2-0 in January. The Gunners have won the last two competitive matches on neutral ground, though Chelsea won the last European meeting between the sides – a 2-1 away win at Highbury in April 2004. This fixture is the first to be played in the FA Cup final, League Cup final and a major European final.
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea, meanwhile, are facing a possible dilemma in midfield. With Callum Hudson-Odoi already out long-term and Ruben Loftus-Cheek facing a year on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Blues’ charity friendly against New England Revolution, N’Golo Kante will face a late fitness test after injuring his knee on Saturday. Kante's potential absence would leave Chelsea with just three fit midfielders in Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić and Ross Barkley. 10-goal Olivier Giroud is likely to keep his place in the side having started their semi-final 2nd leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, while this may be Eden Hazard’s final game in a Chelsea shirt as speculation continues around a potential transfer to Real Madrid.
Arsenal Team News
The marketing slogan of ‘Together to Baku’ hasn’t exactly rung true for Arsenal, who are missing midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan over safety concerns for the Armenian. Along with Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he is the Gunners’ leading assist provider (3). Having played his last game for the club, Aaron Ramsey is not in the squad. The main selection headache is over the choice of goalkeeper, with regular cup ‘keeper Petr Čech set to feature against his former side – and future employers – in his last game before retirement. Denis Suárez (groin), and Hector Bellerín & Rob Holding (knee) remain sidelined.
Rampant campaigns
Both sides come into the final having won eleven times in the UEFA Europa League this season. Only three teams: Real Madrid in 2001/02 (12), Porto in 2010/11 (12) and Atletico Madrid in 2011/12 (13) have won more European matches in a single campaign (minus qualifiers).
Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has found the net on 10 occasions in Europe this season. That’s a record for a Chelsea player in a single European season (excluding qualifiers). If he scores tonight – against his former side – he will surpass the record goal tally for a French player in a major European competition. Nestor Combin (1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup) and Just Fontaine (1958-59 European Cup) also scored 10 times.
The Gunners’ forward line is equally formidable. Premier League golden boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has, along with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, provided Arsenal’s last 8 goals in this competition.
The refereeEmbed from Getty Images
The man in the middle tonight is Gianluca Rocchi. This will be Rocchi’s first Europa League final as a referee, having served as fourth official in Manchester United’s victory over Ajax two years ago.
“It’s a fantastic appointment for me – it’s a London derby, so it’s a special match,” stated the Italian ahead of the game. He will be assisted by VAR, as it is used in the UEFA Europa League for the first time.
On a side note, Rocchi and his assistants will be debuting Macron’s new referee kits, after they signed a three-year deal to replace Adidas as UEFA’s supplier.
The venueEmbed from Getty Images
Baku’s 68,700-capacity Olympic Stadium will host tonight’s final and is a stadium which Arsenal will already be familiar with having beaten Qarabağ 3-0 here back in October. The venue is among twelve scheduled to host matches at UEFA Euro 2020 next year.
Tonight’s atmosphere is shaping up to be somewhat different, though. Around 6,000 tickets – an estimated 2,200 Arsenal and 3,800 Chelsea – went unsold and were returned by the clubs prior to tonight’s final.
Differing histories
The contrast between each club as well as their respective managers couldn’t be more stark…
Of the five major European finals which each side has reached, Chelsea have won 4 times, the last of which was their 2013 Europa League Final triumph over Benfica. Arsenal, however, have lost on 4 occasions; their only triumph being the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup. They have lost their last three European finals and, incredibly, have never beaten a fellow English side in European competition (D2, L4).
The managers, though, tell an entirely different story. Unai Emery is the most successful manager in the competition’s history, winning three times on the bounce with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Should Arsenal win, only Giovanni Trapattoni (5) will have more European honours to his name than Emery (4). Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri has never won a major honour in 29 years of management, though he may seek comfort in the records of Chelsea’s previous Italian managers in European finals: both Gianluca Vialli (1998 Cup Winners’ Cup) and Roberto di Matteo (2012 Champions League) guided the Blues to victory.
High stakes all round
The numerous subplots surrounding the game have only added to its intrigue. The venue itself has come under widespread scrutiny due to a serious lack of practical or affordable travel, alongside the political fallout from Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s failure to travel to the Azeri capital, citing safety concerns. On the pitch, while Chelsea can land a trophy to add gloss to their 3rd-placed Premier League finish, the onus is surely on Arsenal to secure a result and with it UEFA Champions League qualification following their failure to qualify via the league and given the implications on the summer transfer budget at Emirates Stadium.
Whilst Unai Emery will be aware of the fixture’s impact on the Gunners’ European plans for next season, he sought to downplay his side’s responsibility:
"Each title is very important for us, and for Chelsea too […] we want to enjoy this moment, for our fans and also for ourselves”
Across the dugout, rumours have swirled around the future of Maurizio Sarri, who may find himself out of a job regardless of Wednesday’s result. Sarri himself, however, was quick to focus on the game:
"I think that for the fans, we have to play better; win more […] we want a trophy for our group, for the team, for the players, for the technical staff; also for the club of course”
UEFA Europa League Final: Chelsea v Arsenal
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary as Chelsea and Arsenal face off in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan. Perhaps fittingly, the ‘Land of Fire’ plays host to the first ever local derby in the final of the Europa League or former UEFA Cup. The match kicks off at 20:00 BST at Baku’s Olympic Stadium but stay tuned until then for build-up and team news.
20 minutes to go in Baku as the teams conclude their warm up. N'Golo Kante has his knee in a patch: he has reportedly received an injection to play through the match.