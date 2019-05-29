Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: Eden Hazard stars in potential farewell as Chelsea humiliate Arsenal in Europa League Final mauling 

Quite fitting that Maurizio Sarri ended what can only be described as a chaotic inaugural campaign with a European triumph for Chelsea as well as his first trophy in his managerial career.

A figure that has been loathed by fans and players alike all season was rewarded with a performance of the highest order - particularly in the second half - as Chelsea put aside off-field struggles to lift their third European trophy in seven years.

It epitomised the Roman Abramovic era at Stamford Bridge, a club that dances with chaos and calamity but enjoys its fair share of celebration.

Since the lucrative Russian billionaire took charge of the Blues in 2003, the club has gone on win 16 trophies - averaging at least one every season.

Eden Hazard was absolutely unplayable in what looks set to be the Belgian's farewell appearance for the club as the forward confirmed a decision will regarding his future will be made in the upcoming days.

Hazard's two goals and assist typified why he is the continent's most in-demand footballer on the market and showcased why tonight will be about reflection as well as celebrations. Baku will always be the Eden Hazard final just as much as the venue that saw Sarri secure his first title.

The story of the match

In hindsight, it wouldn't have been foolish to say that Hazard alone could of given the Arsenal XI a game and how the forward's ruthless nature contrasted with Arsenal's flimsy and quite pathetic performance.

It meant there will only be four English teams in next season's Champions League with Arsenal missing out on a return to the promised land of Europe's elite. It did, however, provide Unai Emery certainty on the funds he will be provided in the summer window.

Defeat not only clouds a shadow on the Gunner's ability to attract the very best talent to north-London but also provided a cruel reminder of the gulf in class between Europe's premier competition and the level Arsenal are currently at.

Oliver Giroud tormented his former club and opened the scoring with a goal that will keep Emery awake for the majority of the summer. Pedro doubled proceedings with a sublime finish to leave Arsenal staring into a barrel of the abyss.

The club's primary objective all-season was well and truly extinguished by their London rivals in only the second all-English European Final in history - the next is being played in three days time!

It was portrayed as Arsenal's biggest game in a decade and yet the lack of atmosphere was really a sign of things to expect following such a shambolic showing from the Gunners.

Following a tame and uninspiring opening 45 minutes, Arsenal crumbled at the first smell of danger when forced to stand up to the quality of Chelsea and Hazard.

The battle of Baku, in the end, felt more like a pre-season friendly in contrast to the second biggest match in European club football.

For a match that was dripping in anticipation and one that engulfed controversy it tantalisingly tame. N'Golo Kante was fit enough to return following a knee injury sustained in training and appeared certain to miss the final.

The World Cup-winning midfielder proved an impressive gamble by the notoriously stubborn Italian boss and alongside Mateo Kovacic and Jorginiho, the Chelsea midfield dictated the pace of the game.

Arsenal despite little worth noting in a perplexingly frustrating opening period may feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty after Alexandre Lacazette was tripped by Kepa Arrizabalaga, inside the box.

VAR was even introduced for the first time in the competition's history and still no spot-kick was awarded.

Chelsea struggled to find any sort of rhythm in the first half but there was some belated flare before the break. Petr Cech proved Arsenal's most impressive performer on the night in what is the goalkeeper's final match in professional football with some sharp and alert saves to deny Giroud and Emerson.

Hazard was eventually always going to turn up and the man for the big occasions was centre stage following some nice build-up play that would later foreshadow the Chelsea onslaught.

Just a few moments later, Hazard attacked the wing and fed the ball to Emerson who delivered an inch-perfect cross into the path of Giroud who stroked home a devastating header.

Before Arsenal could comprehend what had happened it was two. Pedro rounded off an emphatic finish that was supplied by Hazard to quickly grasp one hand on the famous trophy.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was the only English starter in an all-English final and his game will be remembered for impeding Giroud to gift Hazard the opportunity to convert potentially his last ever Chelsea goal.

Hope rekindled for Arsenal when Alex Iwobi thundered a sensational strike past Kepa into the top corner. The largest section of support was actually Arsenal and there were pockets of fans dancing in the red section following something worth celebrating from their team.

However, Hazard typically wasn't feeling sentimental and didn't allow Arsenal much time for hope after combining with Giroud to allow the man of the hour his second of the match in what is surely his final game in Chelsea Blue. A fine goal to solidify a memorable night for the Chelsea faithful in Baku.