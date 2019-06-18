Alaves move for Cameroon international

Deportivo Alaves made their fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday when they announced the arrival of 21-year-old, Cameroon international, Jeando Fuchs from Sochaux on their website.

Fuchs, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, had been at Sochaux since 2014 and made over 100 appearances for the club since his debut in the 2014/15 season. He scored five goals and assisted on another seven during his time with Les Lionceaux. The player has signed a four-year contract with the Basque club.

Representing France

Fuchs was born in Cameroon but after moving to France he did play for Les Bleus at underage level. He was capped at under-19 and under- 20 levels with the highlight being winning the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in a French team that included Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram and Issa Diop.

Rather than continue with his adopted country he made the decision to play international football for the country of his birth and made his debut for Cameroon in a friendly against Brazil were he was deployed as a right back.

Fuchs has yet to make another appearance for the Indomitable Lions and was not named in the squad for this summers African Cup of Nations in Egypt. At just 21 years old, the player will most likely still have a big future with Cameroon.

Alaves busy in the market

Fuchs isn't the first player to arrive at Alaves from Sochaux this summer with a deal for the centre-back, Olivier Verdon being announced last week. Other signings include striker, Ramon Mierez from Tigres and experienced striker, Lucas Perez from West Ham United. Mierez and Perez are both believed to have cost the club in the region of £4.5 million.

The transfer window in Spain doesn't officially open until 1st July but having made four signings already it is clear that Alaves are keen to give their new manager, Asier Garitano every chance to succeed at the club. Whether he can match the high standards set by Abelardo Fernandez remains to be seen but he is certainly being given the tools to help keep Alaves in the top flight.