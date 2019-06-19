Another false dawn for Coutinho as VAR condemns  Brazil to stalemate with Venezuela 

It was an all too familiar feeling for Brazil’s Phillipe Coutinho - boos ringing in his ear after a trying yet fruitless performance.

For a moment, O Magico managed to turn those jeers into wild celebrations after his ultimately canceled out winner.

It wasn’t for long before Brazilian disapproval found its voice again - in thanks to referee Julio Bascunan.

VAR has proven to be the central talking point across the continent after its overuse in recent days.

And no doubt those in yellow and blue would wish it were elsewhere than Salvador, after Brazil had three goals ruled out in their lively 0-0 draw against a plucky Venezuela.

The result is by no means a disaster for the tournament hosts, despite the unsavoury atmosphere in Brazil’s north-east.

Firmino Brazil's Villain?

Roberto Firmino proved Venezuela’s saviour in the Arena Fonte Nova, straying offside twice and fouling his opponent in the build up to Brazil’s cancelled goals.

The Liverpool man looked to have put Brazil up 1-0 in the first-half after a neat turn and powerful finish past Wuilker Farinez. Yet the Liverpool man had his effort chalked off after an initial foul on Mikel Villanueva.

With Brazil failing to score in the first-half for the second time in two games, Tite turned to Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who looked to have delivered from the bench. Providing a verve and directness previously lacking, Jesus put the ball past Farinez to send the Selecao supporters crazy.

Venezuela had taken heart from their first-half performance and tried to press Brazil into an error, yet it was the away side who left too much space for Jesus and Firmino before the goal.

Not for the first time, VAR was on their side - confirming Firmino was offside in the build-up to his assist of Jesus.

And just as Coutinho had looked to secured all three points, Firmino was ruled out for offside once more.

The 99 minute match could have continued for another 100 and Brazil wold not have scored - officially at least.

It was simply not their night and proved a strangely unsuccessful evening for Brazil’s Champions League winning forward.

First-half chess match

Venezuela looked good value for a point for most of proceedings, however they struggled under severe Brazilian pressure in the second 45.

Brazil were the aggressors of course, as they should have been in front of their home fans. Tite’s side began in a lively fashion, creating space down both flanks with Dani Alves and David Neres finding plenty of the ball out wide.

Ajax’s precocious youngster had one of the better chances, failing to hit the target after finding space on the left.

Moments later, Everton’s Richarlison benefited from some sloppy Venezuelan play, firing a low strike at Farinez.

Brazil were stifled as Venezuela marked their opponents to within an inch of their lives. The away side looked comfortable as Brazil advanced, reducing the Selecao to half chances and speculative efforts.

Their game plan would not have surprised many, playing in a compact system and using spearhead Salomon Rondon as an outlet. Jhon Murillo’s pace gave Brazil something to think about on the counter, in spite of an end product.

Rafael Dudamel’s tactics almost worked to perfection 19 minutes in as Jose Hernandez found Rondon in the box. The West Brom forward headed just wide of Alisson’s goal, sending fear into Brazilian hearts.

Despite being under heavy Thiago Silva pressure, the ex-Newcastle man would have been disappointed to misfire.

Brazilian supporters are known for their expectancy and true to form, booed off a Brazil side playing adequate football - simply without the end product.

The reactions at half-time told the story, Venezuela displayed a togetherness and a sense of achievement in their first-half performance, whilst the Brazilians walked down the tunnel, shoulders slouched and chins downward, knowing more would be needed.

And it was more which Tite received as Jesus, Coutinho and Everton caused danger throughout, causing Venezuela to drop deeper and deeper toward their own goal.

La Vinotinto caused problems in the opening period but failed to test Brazil in the second, unable to keep the ball or provide runners to play off Rondon.

Victory slips through Selecao hands

Even after Coutinho’s ineligible winner, Brazil had chances to snatch a deserved victory with Jesus and Firmino both failing to connect with a blistering Filipe Luis cross.

And as the near-misses looked to have sunk Brazil, Fernandinho rose from a corner to head agonisingly wide in the 99th minute.

Despite feelings of a loss swarming Selecao supporters their side still look favourites to top Group A.

Saturday’s clash between Peru and Brazil will ultimately decide who finishes first in the group, with Venezuela needing a favour to progress into the knockout stages.

In what proved another pulsating encounter in north-east Brazil, one thing can be certain, the drama and tension will only increase from here.

Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian was unfortunate not to start here in Salvador, but more than made up for it after his introduction. The Man City star created a different tempo for Brazil and deserved his goal - which for his sake, was unfortunately ruled out.