Luis Enrique steps down as Spain manager

Having been absent for Spain's last three internationals, the President of the Spanish football federation confirmed on Wednesday that Luis Enrique has stepped down from his position.

Former Barcelona manager, Enrique hadn't been in charge of La Roja for games against the Faroe Islands, Malta and Sweden citing personal family issues as the reason for his absence. Those issues have not been resolved since they first came to light in March so the Asturian has taken the decision to resign his position.

Thanks to Enrique

In a news conference, President Luis Rubiales thanked the outgoing manager.

"Luis Enrique won't carry on as the national coach. He's always shown great respect and we want to thank him. There is no bad feeling and we at the RFEF will always open our door for him," said Rubiales.

Despite Enrique's departure, Spain will have some sense of continuity as his assistant, Robert Moreno has been confirmed as his successor for the remainder of the European Championship qualifying campaign. Moreno led the team in the three games Enrique missed and it is believed the senior members of the Spain squad requested that he remain in post.

After a period of stability under Vicente del Bosque who led the team to a World Cup and a European Championship in his eight years in charge, the Spain job has become a bit of a poisoned chalice since his departure.

His successor, Julen Lopetegui, was sacked on the eve of the 2018 World Cup after it emerged he had already agreed a deal to take over at Real Madrid. Fernando Hierro replaced him but only lasted as long as Spain did in the World Cup which ended with a disappointing loss to Russia in the last 16. Now Luis Enrique has become the latest to have a short stint in charge of the team which has ended in an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Qualification almost secured

Moreno takes over a Spain side that have a 100% record at the top of their European Championship qualifying group. They are five points clear of Sweden and Romania and seven clear of Norway in a group that they only need to finish in the top two of to secure qualification. If they successfully qualify, Spain will host several games in the tournament so the likelihood is Moreno will lead the side out on home soil next summer which if it goes well, could see his time in charge extended.