AC Milan and Inter agree to demolish San Siro

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter have agreed upon plans for a new stadium meaning the iconic San Siro will be torn down. Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing for months and it's being reported by Sun Sport that an agreement has been now been reached.

The possibility of re-developing the current structure was discussed initially but both clubs feel it would be more beneficial to build a completely new stadium on a site next to where the San Siro currently stands.

In need of modernisation

Whilst the San Siro is regarded as one of the games most iconic stadiums it's been in desperate need of a revamp for quite some time. Building a completely new structure affords both clubs the opportunity to design a more suitable arena, one with a more modest capacity of approximately 60,000 making it increasingly likely to be full from week to week.

Italian football has long been associated with large empty stadiums and that has certainly affected the marketability of the Serie A brand. However, following on from the example set by Juventus when building their Allianz Stadium which opened in September 2011 it seems the rest of Italy’s famous clubs are set to follow suit by downsizing and building fit for purpose stadiums.

There's no question since Juventus’ move they’ve enjoyed an improved atmosphere during home games. The Allianz Stadium, like the newly proposed San Siro, might be smaller than the club's previous home but having a full stadium gives off the perception that the Italian supporters are once again flocking to games in larger numbers - showing Serie A in a far better light.

The local authorities are said to have approved the proposal put forward by the two Milan clubs but the last time we heard from the mayor Beppe Sala was earlier on in the month and he told the press, "I'm waiting to see the proposal from Inter and Milan. Hopefully, it'll arrive before the holidays. In my opinion, San Siro is a wonderful facility."

Those comments led many to assume Sala was against the idea of knocking down one of Milan’s most famous landmarks but he's been extremely careful not to show favour to either side of the debate.

A step into the future

The new design is based on that of the MetLife stadium in the United States, the home of NFL teams the New York Giants and the New York Mets.

Sun Sport have also reported the new stadium will include a 5,000 seater arena for music events as well as a shopping centre.

Milan have played their football at the San Siro since the 1920s and began sharing the ground with their city rivals in the late 1940s. The two clubs hope to have completed the new stadium by the start of the 2022/23 campaign but it's important to note that this project is still very much in its infancy. However, the prospect of having to say goodbye to this famous old place is very much a real one.

As well as hosting countless football matches this incredible venue has staged concerts for the likes of Bob Marley, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran. The City of Milan would not only be losing a grand old football stadium but one of Northern Italy's icons.