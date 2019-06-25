Hoffenheim snap up Jacob Young from Sunderland

Jacob Young has departed Sunderland AFC and joins Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The Australian defender made 14 appearances for The Black Cats' under-23 side in the Premier League 2 last term, having joined the academy in 2016.

Resigned to losing Young

Sunderland academy manager Paul Reid told Sunderland Echo that fresh terms had been offered to the 19-year old, however, Young felt that his talent would be best developed abroad and his departure was mutually agreed.

“We were made aware of Hoffenheim’s interest in Jacob a while back,” Reid told the local newspaper.

“After a conversation with the player, we agreed his future would be best suited at the German club. We would like to place on record our thanks to Jacob for his time at Sunderland AFC and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

Germany the place to be for youngsters

Young follows a line of burgeoning talent that have decided to leave English clubs for the Bundesliga.

These players seem to have followed the example of Jadon Sancho, the Borussia Dortmund winger. Sancho left Manchester City for die Schwarzgelben, and has been a revelation in Germany, with his form leading to a regular spot in the England national side.

In fact, Young joins Hoffenheim, a club which provided regular game time for Arsenal striker Reiss Nelson during a loan spell. Nelson managed to net 7 times in the Bundesliga last term for die Kreichgauer.

Hoffenheim a sensible choice

Hoffenheim seems a suitable destination for Young, as the club have gained a reputation for developing outstanding youth players in recent years. Now-established Bundesliga players such as Niklas Süle and Davie Selke spent time in the side's academy, as well as Pascal Groß and Sead Kolasinac who now ply their trade in the English Premier League.

Jacob Young will likely gather game time for the club's reserve side, Hoffenheim II. Competing in the fourth tier Regionalliga Südwest, Young will have the opportunity to play alongside fellow academy players while facing sides within the senior German setup.

Young will hope to follow the likes of Sancho in making a success of their time in Germany. The defender seems to have found the ideal team in Hoffenheim, a club with a reputation for developing young talent. Given time he will hope to break into the first team and gather experience in the Bundesliga.