Valencia pick up Denis Cheryshev on the cheap

Few will be surprised that Denis Cheryshev has returned to Valencia after a successful loan spell where he will again be reunited with coach, Marcelino who has signed the Russian multiple times but perhaps the real story is how the deal came about.

When Cheryshev was loaned to Valencia last season a deal was put in place that Los Che could sign the left midfielder for €8 million, rising to €10m if Valencia reached the Champions League, which they did.

A loophole in the deal

However, there was nothing in the contract that would force Valencia's hand so the club decided to allow Cheryshev to return to Villarreal where they knew El Submarino Amarillo had no plans to keep the player. Valencia then put in a bid of around €6 million and the deal has now been completed at that price.

On his day, Cheryshev can be a real threat. He showed in his performances for Russia in the 2018 World Cup that he is an exceptional talent but unfortunately his career has often been blighted with injuries that have stopped him from fully reaching his potential.

Despite the injury problems, it is clear Marcelino feels that he has a huge upside. The pair first linked up when Marcelino was in charge of Villarreal and he had a great year on loan at the club in 2014/15. He then loaned him again last season and now finally has his man on a permanent deal.

Born in Russia

Despite being born in Russia, Cheryshev has spent his entire playing career in Spain. His father was a footballer and the young Cheryshev played in the youth teams of Sporting Gijon and Burgos while his dad was there before joining Real Madrid in 2002 as a 12-year-old.

Cheryshev never really made the breakthrough with Los Blancos with his most notable moment for the club was getting them kicked out of the Copa del Rey in 2015/16 when he played and scored against Cadiz in the Round of 32. It turns out that he had collected three yellow cards whilst on loan at Villarreal in the season before which meant he was ineligible so Real were eliminated from the competition.

If Marcelino can keep Cheryshev fit and playing, he will be a real asset to Valencia. He can play anywhere down the left-hand side as well as in a central attacking midfield role. At 28-years-old he has a lot of experience and with Valencia aiming to compete domestically and in Europe he should be a quality addition to the squad.