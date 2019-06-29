Atletico Madrid land Brazilian full-back Lodi

With Filipe Luis expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer upon the expiration of his contract, the club have pounced to sign his replacement and fellow Brazilian, Renan Lodi.

The 21-year-old has been with Athletico Paranaense since joining their youth system in 2012 when he was just 14.

He came through their academy before making his first-team debut in 2016. It took him a while to establish himself fully but he became a regular in 2018, helping the team win the Copa Sudamericana that season.

Good technical ability

Lodi is good in possession of the ball and will be happy to get up and down the left flank for Atleti but he should be equally comfortable when asked by his new manager, Diego Simeone, to hold his position and defend primarily.

This summer always looked to be a challenging one for Atletico. As well as Luis, they are also set to lose Diego Godin and Juanfran. Lucas Hernandez has already left the club and there are rumours surrounding other players with Rodri and Antoine Griezmann almost certain to move on.

The early signs were that with Real Madrid spending so freely and Atletico seemingly losing all their key men that the balance in the city would tip back to one with Real finishing above their city rivals after two seasons of Atleti topping Los Blancos. While that may still be the case, Atletico are fighting back in the transfer market and making some key signings themselves.

Atletico rebuilding

Lodi joins the club alongside, Marcos Llorente from Real and Felipe from Porto as Simeone hits the reset button on a team that helped him win La Liga and reach two Champions League finals. The club also look likely to sign Portuguese wonderkid, Joao Felix who has had an outstanding season with Benfica.

This looks likely to be one of the most testing seasons of Simeone's tenure but as important as the departing players are, one feels that the real glue that keeps Atletico together is the manager. With a new squad at his disposal including Lodi, who many consider to be the best young full back in South America, perhaps this will be a case of Atletico recharging their batteries for another tilt at major honours instead of the death of a team that many have projected.