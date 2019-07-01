Roma involved in double swap deal

Roma have marked the beginning of the official transfer window by announcing swap deals with Juventus and Napoli that will see the club sign two players and lose two players.

In the deal with Juventus, they will receive Leonardo Spinazzola whilst sending Luca Pellegrini and around £6.7 million to Turin. The Napoli deal means the club will receive Amadou Diawara and around £13.5 million but Kostas Manolas will move the other way.

Left back in, left back out

Spinazzola is a left back who had been at Juventus for much of the decade but it took him until last season to make his debut for the Old Lady. He had multiple loan spells, most successfully with Atalanta between 2016 and 2018 which led to him becoming an Italy international whilst a player for La Dea.

Heading to Turin is Pellegrini who is also a left back. He is just 20 years old but has been capped by the Azzurri at all levels between under-16 and under-21. Juventus have a huge amount of young talent on their books and Pellegrini will be a fine addition to that although he may follow a similar path to Spinazzola with a loan spell the most likely outcome.

Diawara, who is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Guinea, is a defensive midfielder. He is still only 21 years old but has four years worth of Serie A experience behind in with Bologna and Napoli. He has made over 80 appearances in the league and also played for Napoli in the Champions League so despite his young years he has got quite a lot of experience.

Greek tragedy?

The biggest loss for Roma comes in the loss of their talismanic centre-back, Manolas. Manolas had been at Roma since 2014 and made over 200 appearances for the Giallorossi. He has been the clubs best defender for most of that time and his loss will be a difficult one for the club to deal with.

Overall, it's difficult to say if the deal will work out well for Roma. Manolas is a huge loss while Pellegrini isn't as bad a loss as he had never really established himself in the team. Diawara and Spinazzola should be good additions who will go straight into the first team.

Having missed out on Champions League football, Roma will desperate for these deals to work out especially as the owners and fans are largely at odds right now. Daniele de Rossi and Francisco Totti have both departed this summer and as die-hard Romanista's the fans already feel like the owner, James Palotta, has taken away much of their identity and the only way to make amends will be with success on the pitch.