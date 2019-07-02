Juventus complete signing of Rabiot from PSG

Italian giants Juventus have completed the signing of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from PSG on a free transfer.

Rabiot’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expired on 30 June, putting an end to the tensions between the player and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tense affair in Paris

The German refused to select Rabiot throughout the second half of the season when it became evident he was not going to extend his contract and the 24-year-old wasn’t afraid to publicise his dissatisfaction at the way he was being treated.

Juventus, now coached by Maurizio Sarri have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons by adding top quality footballers whose contracts are set to expire to their already impressive squad.

The long list of free transfers includes a host of big names including the likes of Dani Alves, Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro, Emre Can and Sami Khedira.

This week, former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey officially joined and was pictured in the clubs new strip - another player signed on a free transfer.

Can Juventus tame Rabiot?

Following his initial exclusion from the side, Rabiot was suspended by his former club PSG until the end of March after he was spotted clubbing shortly after the clubs Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester United but despite his ‘bad boy’ reputation, at just 24-years-old he’s an exciting prospect and in the eyes of most, considering no transfer fee was payable, he’s an absolute steal.

Juventus have a history of taming even the most difficult of characters, the likes of Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba and Mario Mandzukic have all prospered in Turin despite similar concerns when they were initially signed.

Man Management

Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri’s ability to man manage effectively was key in that so the only question is whether Sarri can continue in a similar vein.

Having won the Serie A title 8 years running the Bianconeri have their sights set on Champions League glory but with former manager Conte leading the Inter revolution you suspect they may finally have a title fight on their hands.

La Vecchia Signora (The Old Lady), as the club are known certainly aren't resting on their laurels and are actively looking to strengthen further before the start of the 2019/20 season on 24 August.

