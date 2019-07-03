Atletico Madrid complete deals for Joao Felix and Hector Herrera

Atletico Madrid completed a double raid on the Primeira Liga by signing Joao Felix from Benfica and Hector Herrera from Porto in deals that were at opposite ends of the financial spectrum.

Fourth most expensive player

Felix signed in a deal worth £113 million, which is the fourth most expensive transfer of all time behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho. Herrera's contract had expired so he arrived on a free.

Felix is just 19 years old and has only got the experience of one full season in top-flight football. Much of his development came whilst at Porto but after a season with Padroense he joined Benfica in 2015. He played for the youth team and B team before being promoted to the first team last summer.

Despite only playing one full season, he certainly made his mark for the Eagles. He netted 15 times in the league over 26 appearances, five of which came from the bench. This worked out at a goal every 116 minutes and he also managed to grab a further seven assists.

Those numbers are excellent for anyone but for a teenager, it's especially impressive as the thinking will be that he is still learning and has the potential to get even better. £113 million is a huge fee for one so young but in the modern game fees for young talent are increasing and Felix looks to be one of the very best.

Felix will get all the headlines but Herrera could be an equally important addition to Diego Simeone's squad. The 29-year-old will bring experience to a team that has lost several players this summer with the latest being Rodri whom Manchester City are in the process of signing after paying his release clause.

Olympic gold medallist

Herrera had been at Porto since 2013 when he joined from Pachuca in his native Mexico. During his time with the Dragons, he won one league title and two Portuguese Super Cups. He has won over 70 caps for El Tri and was in their squad when they won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Herrera looks to be a direct replacement for Rodri. He is good on the ball but it's usually in deeper areas although he did score a career-high six league goals this season.

This is a transitional summer for Atletico with so many stars leaving but the club is doing a good job of replacing them. Herrera looks like a good signing and nobody can say that Atletico hasn't got an eye for a striker with the likes of Fernando Torres, Sergio Aguero, Falcao, Diego Costa, and Antoine Griezmann all passing through.

If Felix can live up to that alumni, then the price tag won't seem so bad in a few years when he is either leading Atleti to trophies or moving on for what would no doubt be another hefty price tag.