FK Sarajevo vs Celtic: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Champions League Qualifier 2019
Follow along for FK Sarajevo vs Celtic live stream, squads preview and score updates in start if the Scottish their Champions League campaign with an away trip to Bosnia to play. Kick-off game: 18:45 BST
They have made a few signings to strengthen their squad and this shows that they aren't just hear for the experience but are looking to make the most of it and really push Celtic .
There was a lot of negativity around Celtic and Lennon when he was first announced as the permanent replacement of Rodgers.
Lennon brings an extra spark and better understanding of European football and this may give Celtic an advantage over their opponents this year in the Champions League.
He could have been a crucial player for Celtic in Bosnia but looks like he will pushed out of the club as quick as possible.
This seems to be what both parties are wanting.
Vladan Kovacevic is a young and promising Bosnian goalkeeper, valued at €1 million and is FK's most valuable player. Vladan kept clean sheets in 16 of his 30 matches last year in the Czech league and only conceded 18 goals in the other 14 matches.
It could be argued that this will be his biggest test and it will be a great experience for such a young goalkeeper (21) but it will take a lot to keep the Frenchman out especially if he is on-form.
These three players bring so much to Celtic's side, all of which have great work rates and put themselves about on the pitch and this is exactly what Celtic will need on Tuesday evening.
Edouard was Celtics top scorer last season and became a fan favourite, if he isn't on top of his game then we could see Celtic struggle to put some opportunities to bed as he is the vocal point of Celtics attack most games.
Scott Brown has and always will be the rock in their midfield and he will look to be the player that breaks up and stops Sarajevo from playing any sort of nice football. The Scotsman also has an attacking side to his game that will be needed to help Celtic set up counter attacks and could crucial for the hoops as he will allow the likes of Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie to push forward show their flair in attack.
Ajer had arguably the best season of his career and was one of the best defenders in the SPFL last season. They will look to rely on his composure and confidence defence to hep prevent Sarajevo having any dangerous attacks but he will also be a threat when it comes to set pieces, which Celtic will look to take advantage of.
The Bosnian side has just came from a historical season winning back-to-back domestic trophies for the first time in the clubs history.
Celtic have made some changes to the squad that was left behind by Brendan Rodgers but in some aspects it has been strengthened. New centre half Christopher Jullien has travelled with the squad but it looks like new signing Bayo and Connell will unfortunately miss out on the important first league.
Some players will potentially miss the game on Sarajevo's behalf as they actioned a strike over unpaid wages from last season, this could prove to be a huge let down for the team if their better players miss out.
This will not fill the Bosnian side with a lot of confidence going into the first leg. Sarajevo will have the home advantage and will look to make the most of this but all players will need to pull together and work as hard as they can.
On the other hand, Celtic have played a host of friendlies. They had a pre-season tour of Austria and also played two matches in Switzerland. Celtic won three out of the four matches, starting off with an impress 6-1 win against SC Pinkafeld. Their last match came against St. Gallen who held the Celts to a 0-0 draw, which saw centre half Simunovic being sent off for a high boot challenge.
Neil Lennon has given everyone a good run out during pre-season and it looks like all players are fit and rearing to go. This will look to be an exciting first leg, out in Bosnia.