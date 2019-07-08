on VAVEL
FK Sarajevo vs Celtic: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Champions League Qualifier 2019
FK Sarajevo vs Celtic: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Champions League Qualifier 2019

Follow along for FK Sarajevo vs Celtic live stream, squads preview and score updates in start if the Scottish their Champions League campaign with an away trip to Bosnia to play. Kick-off game: 18:45 BST 

That is all for todays Pre-match build up. Join us at around 17:30 BST for the confirmed XI's and a breakdown of some of the decisions that have been made. Lewis Mcleod will keep you up-to-date and entertained all through the match. See you tomorrow.
FK Sarajevo are the trickiest team Celtic could have faced at this level.
FK Sarajevo are the toughest team Celtic could have got in their first qualifying match. This team have a lot to play for and want to prove that their is a Bosnian club out there that are more than able to play in the champions league.

They have made a few signings to strengthen their squad and this shows that they aren't just hear for the experience but are looking to make the most of it and really push Celtic . 


Neil Lennon shot at proving he is the right man?
Neil Lennon has give Celtic fans some of their most memorable moments in Europe, For example the night Tony Watt became the most loved man in Glasgow after his winner against FC Barcelona. 

There was a lot of negativity around Celtic and Lennon when he was first announced as the permanent replacement of Rodgers. 

Lennon brings an extra spark and better understanding of European football and this may give Celtic an advantage over their opponents this year in the Champions League. 

No mentions of Ntcham return?
After making a rather old statement during the week, there has been no mention of when or if Olivier Ntcham will return to Celtic. He feels as though he needs a move away from Celtic to develop and feels that SPFL isn't up to the level that he expected it to be. 

He could have been a crucial player for Celtic in Bosnia but looks like he will pushed out of the club as quick as possible. 

This seems to be what both parties are wanting. 

Key battle: Vladan Kovacevic vs Odsonne Edouard
As previously mentioned, Edouard can be a hand full and poses great threat to any goalkeeper and defender but with him just coming back from a well due break and some minutes under his belt in pre-season he will look to be getting back to business. 

Vladan Kovacevic is a young and promising Bosnian goalkeeper, valued at €1 million and is FK's most valuable player. Vladan kept clean sheets in 16 of his 30 matches last year in the Czech league and only conceded 18 goals in the other 14 matches. 

It could be argued that this will be his biggest test and it will be a great experience for such a young goalkeeper (21)  but it will take a lot to keep the Frenchman out especially if he is on-form. 

is Ajer Celtic's MVP?
Celtic's key players will more than likely be Kristopher Ajer, Scott Brown and Odsonne Edouard. 

These three players bring so much to Celtic's side, all of which have great work rates and put themselves about on the pitch and this is exactly what Celtic will need on Tuesday evening. 

Edouard was Celtics top scorer last season and became a fan favourite, if he isn't on top of his game then we could see Celtic struggle to put some opportunities to bed as he is the vocal point of Celtics attack most games. 

Scott Brown has and always will be the rock in their midfield and he will look to be the player that breaks up and stops Sarajevo from playing any sort of nice football. The Scotsman also has an attacking side to his game that will be needed to help Celtic set up counter attacks and could crucial for the hoops as he will allow the likes of Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie to push forward show their flair in attack. 

Ajer had arguably the best season of his career and was one of the best defenders in the SPFL last season. They will look to rely on his composure and confidence defence to hep prevent Sarajevo having any dangerous attacks but he will also be a threat when it comes to set pieces, which Celtic will look to take advantage of. 

Are Celtic ready for a battle?
It has been made clear by FK Sarajevo head coach Husref Musemic that he will be looking to make it as hard as possible for Celtic but he does in fact appreciate and has a fond love for Scottish football. The Bosnian coach spent some time at Hearts back in the late 80's and has told The Herald "Now when I remember my time in Scotland I am very happy that I have spent some time there." 

The Bosnian side has just came from a historical season winning back-to-back domestic trophies for the first time in the clubs history. 

Celtic have made some changes to the squad that was left behind by Brendan Rodgers but in some aspects it has been strengthened. New centre half Christopher Jullien has travelled with the squad but it looks like new signing Bayo and Connell will unfortunately miss out on the important first league. 

Some players will potentially miss the game on Sarajevo's behalf as they actioned a strike over unpaid wages from last season, this could prove to be a huge let down for the team if their better players miss out. 

 

Previous meetings
This will be the first time both sides will have played against each other and it could prove to be a fiesty first leg. Celtic and their fans have been warned ahead of their travels to Bosnia that Sarajevo's fans can be quite intense and the atmosphere that is created inside Koševo City Stadium is something that not all of those Celtic players will have experienced before. 
How have they been playing lately?
FK Sarajevo have only played two friendlies so far this season, their first came at home against 1.FC Slovacko from Czech Republic in which they lost 2-0. Sarajevo then followed this game up with another loss. They played NK Domžale away from home and narrowly lost 3-2. 

This will not fill the Bosnian side with a lot of confidence going into the first leg. Sarajevo will have the home advantage and will look to make the most of this but all players will need to pull together and work as hard as they can. 

On the other hand, Celtic have played a host of friendlies. They had a pre-season tour of Austria and also played two matches in Switzerland. Celtic won three out of the four matches, starting off with an impress 6-1 win against SC Pinkafeld. Their last match came against St. Gallen who held the Celts to a 0-0 draw, which saw centre half Simunovic being sent off for a high boot challenge. 

 

Neil Lennon has given everyone a good run out during pre-season and it looks like all players are fit and rearing to go. This will look to be an exciting first leg, out in Bosnia. 

Welcome back to Champions League action!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage FK Sarajevo vs Celtic FC live blog, this is both teams first competitive match of the season. Sarajevo and Celtic will be looking to get off to a good start and try push for a good Champions League run. The match is set to kick-off at 18:45 BST. We will have all pre-match build up covered by Lewis McLeod and then he will take you through all the action and drama as it unfolds. Stay tuned for more. 
